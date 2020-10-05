Projects included in Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s 2021 budget would bring a trail connection to the Town of Westport, along with improved water quality.
The budget was introduced Oct. 1, and along with funding for human services, renewable energy and to address the impacts of COVID-19, several conservation measures are included, as well.
Dane County has worked to reduce the phosphorus flow into lakes. The “Suck the Muck” program began with a legacy sediment removal project at Dorn Creek in 2018, and in 2021, another phase will be completed at Saddlebrook near the Mary Lake subdivision.
John Reimer, an engineer with Dane County’s Land and Water Resources Department, said many of the Mary Lake project details are still being finalized. But the plan is to stage the dredging past the dead-end of Rankin Lane. It will likely occur over the summer and into the fall.
At Dorn Creek, material taken from the creek was used to restore prairie. The same will be true with this project at Saddlebrook, although Reimer said with some wetter areas, the permanent cover will be prairie plants and other species.
Reimer said the site was chosen based on the amount of phosphorus in the waterway.
“We looked upstream, and we didn’t see the quantities [of phosphorus] we’re seeing in Mary Lake here,” Reimer said
Dane County Supervisor Dave Ripp said he had initially wanted this project to be done at the mouth of Six Mile Creek but learned from the county’s engineer that the creek bed is sand and doesn’t hold phosphorus.
Much of dredging will be done at Mary Lake, he said.
“The main benefit is the amount of phosphorous that is stockpiled there, so we can get it out and it doesn’t wash down to the lake,” Ripp said. He said the pond at Mary Lake holds more phosphorus-laden mud.
Asked about the impact to nearby landowners, Reimer said the main concern will the noise from the pump and construction equipment. But in the long run, the pond will be improved with more depth.
Parisi’s budget includes more than $9.1 million to keep sediment removal projects going in 2021.
Another project in the town – a bike trail through Gov. Nelson State Park connecting the North Mendota Trail from Woodland Drive to the trail at the Community of Bishops Bay – was originally scheduled to be done this year.
But Ripp said when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Department of Natural Resources’ work on this was delayed. That left the trail portion completed last year from Woodland Drive to end at North Shore Bay Drive.
The DNR permits to extend it are in place now, and funds are in the Dane County Highway Department budget to complete the project in 2021, Ripp said. It includes an off-road option for walkers and bicyclists through the park to an underpass to the path at Bishops Bay.
A trail extension is also planned in the area to the west, where Holy Wisdom Monastery is located, but plans to widen Hwy. M caused a change in route.
Initially, it was to be located along the roadside, Ripp said.
Dane County Supervisor Tim Kiefer said the long-term plan is to extend the path to Middleton.
“Extending the bike path into Governor Nelson State Park will provide a safe bicycle and pedestrian route from Waunakee into the state park. This is a much-needed improvement, and I am glad it is in the budget for 2021,” Kiefer said.
The budget includes $350,000 to complete the section of trail.
Also included in the budget is $1.75 million to expand the Continuous Cover Program, helping farmers and landowners to plant cover crops such as grasses to reduce phosphorus runoff into local waters.
The 2021 operating budget totals $615,541,049. The capital budget is $71,649,300. The budget includes a levy increase of 4.09%, increasing taxes on the average home by $30.18.
Both Ripp and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the budget was challenging because of lower sales tax revenue.
“This budget was deeply challenging, in the midst of what has been an incredibly difficult year for all of us, at every level,” Parisi said in a press release. “Still, in my 59 years of living in this community I know our resiliency will carry us through to the other side of this generational moment. Regardless how much longer this difficult journey lasts or what the coming days bring, we know we have a county government that’s capable and committed to its people and this very special place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.