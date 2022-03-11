Anticipating a lease agreement with the Waunakee Food Pantry, the Waunakee Village Board approved allocating nearly $170,000 on improvements to the former South Street library building at its March 7 meeting.
Representatives from the food pantry have indicated an interest in leasing the lower level of the building for its operation, but building upgrades are needed.
A memo from Waunakee Village Administrator Todd Schmidt to the board describes the scope of work, including remodeling the lower level bathroom within the former children’s library section, providing a separation between the first and second floors, repaving the lower level parking lot, installing sidewalks, replacing the heating and air conditioning system, and upgrading the energy controls.
The board met in closed session to discuss the terms of the lease but took no action afterwards. Village staff will move forward with the construction once the lease is executed, Schmidt told the board.
American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds will cover the cost of the upgrades, Schmidt told the board, as the food pantry serves those in the community with the greatest need. Schmidt’s memo to the board notes that the village has spent $336,176 of the $1,471,875 in ARPA funds, leaving a balance of $1,135,699.
“I’m pleased that we are able to accomplish this,” President Chris Zellner said, adding he hoped the village and the food pantry could reach a lease agreement.
“It’s just something we need in the community. The food pantry has been growing, and they need the space, and it’s something for all of our residents, really,” Zellner said.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier presented a draft lease agreement with the dollar amounts to be filled in once the parties agree.
The 15-year agreement would include language allowing both parties to terminate the lease with one year notice, he said. Also to be discussed are the utilities. Kleinmaier noted that the use for the building’s upper level is not yet known.
An arrangement with the Waunakee school district to lease a portion of the parking lot on the upper level will also be needed. Kleinmaier said school district representatives have indicated a willingness to enter such a lease for the use.
Other news:
Also at the March 7 meeting, the board:
-approved an amendment to the general development plan for one phase of Heritage Hills.
-approved bids for public works improvements and pavement rehabilitation.
-approved a proposal from MSA to update the Village of Waunakee and town of Westport’s joint comprehensive bicycle, pedestrian and outdoor recreation plan. While the plan is just five years old, updates are needed to qualify for some grants.