Tri-County Paving has been awarded a $1.1 million contract for road improvements in Westport, marking the second year in a row that the asphalt contractor will be retained by the municipality for its road-construction services.
The seven-figure contract has called for the complete reconstruction of several town roadways.
Engineer Kevin Even discussed the reconstruction project at Monday night’s town-board meeting, where he summarized the bid process that was used to inform his recommendation for a contractor.
Even said this year’s request for bids asked contractors to submit proposals for the reconstruction of four roadways – Borchers Beach Road, Mary Lake Road, Wakanda Drive and Simon Trail. Three contractors expressed interest in the project, but only two of them submitted formal bids.
General contractor Payne + Dolan submitted a bid of $1.3 million for the requested improvements, while Tri-County Paving submitted a slightly lower bid at $1.1 million. Even told town officials that both companies had performed satisfactory work in the town previously and were considered responsible bidders. He recommended that Tri-County be awarded the 2022 contract, however, due to the cost savings it offered and the fact that members of its crew had performed the town’s road improvements in 2021.
“Tri-County did it last year, and we were very satisfied with the work that they did,” Even said. “It’s going to be the same personnel that are involved again. And I think we developed a pretty good relationship with them, in terms of communicating and working with the neighbors. We’ve been very happy with the work that they’ve been able to put together.”
Westport supervisors approved the engineer’s recommendation by a unanimous vote.
Supervisor Joe Pichette asked whether staff had any concerns about material or supply shortages, noting that the work of many companies had been delayed due to longer-than-expected lead times.
Even dismissed the notion, adding that there’d be penalties if Tri-County failed to meet deadline.
Even noted that the project scope had changed since the township requested proposals, however, following conversations staff had regarding the upcoming County Trunk Hwy. M reconstruction and how work on that roadway would affect their own road-improvement project.
Some had expressed concern that the Hwy. M expansion would negatively affect Mary Lake Road where it intersects with the highway just east of Westport’s town administration building.
Even recommended that project no longer include the north-to-south section of Mary Lake Road.
“At a staff level, we continued to talk about, did we really want to do the Mary Lake section from the church down to County Trunk M, or is that a project we should put on the back burner? There’s going to be a lot of work done on County Trunk M, and maybe we should hold off on that section of Mary Lake,” Even said.
Even proposed that the north-south section of Mary Lake Road be replaced with Trantin Court, which residents had requested the town address in the near future.
The change order should result in a similar project cost, Even said.
“I had some great conversations with the contractor, and I don’t think we’re going to see a big price adjustment (when) we take out that section of Mary Lake and we put in Trantin,” Even said. “There’s going to be some contingencies. There’s going to be some drainage issues that we’re going to have to resolve as we review this. But it’s in that neighborhood.”
Even said he suspects the project will begin mid-summer and be completed in six to eight weeks.
Other businessAlso at Monday night’s meeting, the town board:
- Authorized town engineer Kevin Even to continue negotiations with Dane County, regarding the share of constructions cost for the upcoming Hwy. M improvements.
- Took no action on potential committee member/commissioner appointments.