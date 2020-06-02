Concerns about the coronavirus has canceled another Waunakee tradition. Monday night, Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner announced that WaunaBoom would not take place.
“This was not an easy decision, but it is the right decision,” Zellner said.
Zellner said the committee had been patient, waiting to see if the pandemic would subside. He noted that the event is made possible by sponsors and many volunteers. But the committee agreed that the safety of guests and volunteers is of the upmost importance.
Zellner said the committee had considered several different iterations of the event, which would be impossible to hold as usual.
It could just consist of a fireworks display, but social distancing would be impossible with so large a group.
Also, every other fireworks display in the area has been cancelled, so if Waunakee were to host the only one, how could it handle a crowd reaching potentially 150,000?
The committee also considered a lighted display, similar to the one at the Dane County Airport, but Zellner said that was more expensive than fireworks.
Next year will mark Waunakee’s 150th year, and the hope is to make it the best WaunaBoom yet.
“The committee spent hours and hours trying to make this happen, but there’s no safe way,” Zellner said.
