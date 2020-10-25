Two Waunakee parks will see improvements over the next year. The Waunakee Village Board has approved a bid for a park shelter at Northridge Park and a task order for improvements to the parking lot at Meadowbrook Park.
At their Oct. 19 meeting, the village board accepted the bid to build the Northridge Park shelter at a cost of $332,566. Seven bids came in for the project, ranging from $332,566 to the highest at $536,570.
Six of the bids ranged from $332,566-$381,000, said Sue McDade, community services director, adding that the close grouping indicates that the contractors understood the project at hand.
Harmony Construction of Madison submitted the low bid, approved by the village board.
McDade said the latest engineer’s estimate on the project was $380,000.
Trustee Phil Willems, who chairs the parks and recreation committee, noted that the committee had met between six and eight times to discuss the project.
“We’re very pleased with what we came up with; we’re very pleased with the contractor that won the bid,” Willems said.
Construction will begin either this fall if the weather cooperates or next spring, with the completion date set for late next summer.
“What we’ve found in the past is that giving contractors the ability to adjust their timeline to what works best for them has been a benefit,” McDade said.
Funding for the project is available through capital borrowing and park impact fees.
The board also approved a task order for Strand Associates to provide a temporary expansion to the parking lot at Meadowbrook Park and design of a new, larger parking lot.
McDade explained the need for the additional stalls to the board.
“You may remember that that park holds a tennis court, a playground, a beautiful walking path, two of our best baseball diamonds, and now most recently a park shelter,” McDade said the board. “And now what we are finding is we just simply to do not have enough parking in that park to support the activities there.”
The first phase would add 20 temporary, unpaved stalls to the lot along the existing access drive near the tennis courts. According to a memo from Strand, the cost for that phase is $3,500. Work would be completed in 2021.
The second involves planning for the complete reconstruction of the lot in 2023, including resurfacing the entire lot with the temporary stalls, stormwater enhancements and preparing specifications for construction, final drawings and a cost estimate. Study would also be done on possibly adding additional stalls on the north end of the parking lot. The cost for the second phase is $22,400.
Willems said the park committee had met onsite at the park and with citizens. He added that the improvements won’t add flooding and will spare wear and tear on the grassy surfaces.
The funding is available through park impact fees.
Trustee Gary Herzberg, who also serves on the parks committee, called the plan the best way financially to manage the parking needs.
