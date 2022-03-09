Westport’s town board underwent a major reorganization this week, following the announcement that its former chair had resigned mid-term to take an administrative role with the township.
Dean Grosskopf served as town board chair from 2017 until late last month, when he stepped down to become the town’s new administrator/clerk-treasurer. His departure left not only an open seat on the board, but resulted in vacancies on several town committees and other municipal bodies.
Town supervisors looked to fill those vacancies at their March 7 meeting.
Outgoing administrator Tom Wilson walked board members through the reorganization process, noting that the first order of business would be to appoint a new chair. Wilson recommended that supervisor Ken Sipsma be appointed to the position, due to the fact that he had been sitting vice chair as the board’s longest-tenured member.
Sipsma has served as a supervisor since 1995, taking on numerous committee and commission appointments throughout his time in office.
A unanimous motion made his move to the town chair spot official. Sipsma is expected to serve out the remainder of the existing term, which ends in April 2023.
“The second thing that you need to do is, you need a person to fill Ken’s position as supervisor No. 2,” Wilson told board members at the Monday night meeting. “There’s been some discussion about that, and that’s why you see Mary Manering here tonight.”
Manering has served as a citizen member of the town’s plan commission since March 1996.
Sipsma noted that the longtime plan commissioner had served the town well over the past 26 years, the entirety of which time he has been on the board. Other town officials expressed similar opinions during her most recent appointment to the commission in February 2021.
“Mary tends to be very conservative,” former chair Dean Grosskopf said at the time, “and is very careful about approving things that she feels shouldn’t be approved.”
The motion to appoint Manering to the board caused no debate other than who would be credited with making it, as members approved the recommendation by a 4-0 vote. Her appointment might be a historical event for the township, according to two town officials – Wilson and Sipsma – who have served alongside Manering for the last two decades and counting.
“In our memory, she will be the first woman town-board supervisor,” Sipsma said, adding that their memory went back a considerable time. “And we’re happy to have her.”
Wilson said the final order of business was to appoint the town’s new clerk-treasurer, a role he has filled the past 23 years as its administrator. Wilson announced his retirement in December, since which time the position has been offered to and accepted by former chair Dean Grosskopf.
Grosskopf has served on the town’s plan commission or its board of supervisors for the 30 years. His appointment to the clerk-treasurer position was made official by a unanimous vote.
Grosskopf joined town staff on March 8, as an assistant administrator, and will take over the administrator/clerk-treasurer role following Wilson’s retirement in mid- to late April.
The clerk-treasurer term runs until spring of 2024.
Also appointed at the March 7 meeting were:
- Westport resident Dennis Tande to the town plan commission.
- Supervisor Mark Trotter to the Waunakee-Westport joint plan commission.
- Joe Pichette to the Middleton-Westport joint zoning committee (JZC), effective in April.
- Supervisors John Cuccia and Trotter to the town’s audit committee, effective immediately and in May, respectively.
- Trotter to the vice town-board chair position, effective in April.
- Grosskopf as the Waunakee Chamber liaison, and Middleton Chamber contact.
- Sipsma to the Six Towns Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA), replacing Wilson on the board.
- Sipsma as town representative on the NECC Board, in light of his municipal-court experience.
- Manering to the Madison Beltline Policy Advisory Committee (PAC).
- Cuccia as town representative on the Waunakee Area Fire District.
- Pichette to the town’s public-works committee.
- Cuccia to the town’s personnel committee.