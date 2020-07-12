As the Waunakee Village Board strives for a more equitable and inclusive community, the next steps ahead remain unclear.
At their July 6 meeting, one trustee suggested the board search for a community member to act as a liaison between the board and citizens to address issues.
“It’s very difficult for people to come and voice their experiences,” Trustee Nila Frye told village board members. Frye also said diversity training for village staff and board members is important.
But President Chris Zellner said he would prefer people talk to him directly, noting it would be difficult for just one person to hear from others and report to the board.
“I’m accessible to talk to people anytime. To have a liaison, I think, is going to be a challenge,” Zellner said. He added that he was still digesting information from the June 25 public hearing on equity and inclusion.
Zellner said groups could get together, discuss issues, and put ideas in writing to the board.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt asked if the board should have another session to gather more public feedback. Changes to the public comment section at village board meetings also allow two minutes to speak on any subject, whether or not it is on the agenda, Schmidt added.
Trustee Phil Willems said the board should keep the issue “in front of us” and continue talking about it.
“Everyone should be a liaison to us,” Willems said.
Trustee Kristin Runge suggested the board allow community members participating in such sessions to withhold their addresses, noting that people experiencing racism in the community may not want their locations recorded.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier said in those cases, addresses could be concealed. Village officials could instead ask speakers to identify the municipality they reside in.
But Trustee Herzberg said if the board represents people from Waunakee, he wants to be sure people participating reside in the village. Herzberg said he would like to see the costs involved for diversity training and whether money is available in the village’s budget.
Trustees Erin Moran and Bill Ranum both said they would like another listening session. Ranum noted that he learned a lot at the first one.
Yet community members opposed the idea of more sessions at a July 8 neighborhood listening session hosted by Zellner and Moran, asking instead for a liaison position. For the Hispanic community, they said, language can be a barrier. In other cases, people may feel uncomfortable speaking to those in authority or to those with whom they have little in common.
Schmidt said he has been participating in the Waunatalk Diversity Facebook page and learning other perspectives.
“I’m starting to appreciate the discussions there,” Schmidt said, adding the participation has helped him to be more connected.
Cassandra Punsel, who began the Waunatalk Diversity page, said she was disappointed the idea for a liaison was “shut down” at the July 6 meeting. Punsel said people facing discrimination feel uncomfortable talking to village board members for many reasons, adding children of color with a white parent may be uncomfortable discussing racial incidents even with that parent.
Newspaper reports of such meetings also “shut people down,” Punsel said.
Punsel said diversity training is critical for board members and should be a priority. Without it, they may not know how to act on information disclosed at listening sessions.
Another concern is the board’s unwillingness to hear from people outside of Waunakee. A Town of Westport resident, Punsel said her children attend Waunakee schools, and the family patronizes businesses in Waunakee. The indication is to the board, people invested in the community are unimportant, she said.
Punsel is concerned that no action will come out of the listening sessions, she added.
Zellner said the board is taking action.
“I think we need to make sure whatever system we set up, to make sure we educate our community,” Zellner said, adding it takes time.
Schmidt noted that a budget is available for diversity training and it is a priority.
Moran said her concern was relying one person to act as a liaison.
“I want to involve different parts of the village,” she said.
Meanwhile, the village is addressing the issue of diversity in a number of different ways. At the July 6 board meeting, Schmidt said employees have expressed interest in diversity training, and Clerk Caitlin Stene is researching training programs. Schmidt is staying connected to the social media group, and a Be the Change wall at the former South Street library invites community members to express their ideas on what racial equity looks like, prompting families to have conversations on the topic.
The village recently launched a Polco survey to gather perceptions of the village’s inclusivity to provide a baseline as work on the issue continues, Schmidt said.
“We’re at work on this,” Schmidt said. “I want to assure you that this is a matter I haven’t been passionate about but am beginning to become passionate about.”
To find the Polco survey, visit the Village of Waunakee’s website, waunakee.com.
