Waunakee village staffers are seeking clearer direction for the downtown transition district – streets adjacent to the Main Street and Century Avenue roundabout – so they can respond to developers looking at projects.
But that won’t be forthcoming until the village’s new community development director, Tim Semmann, comes on board Monday.
In April, planning consultants Ed Freer and Jason Valerius presented a proposal to update the village’s comprehensive plan focusing solely on the transition area, but the commission said it would prefer to have the new community development director on board first. The $50,000 cost for the planning also seemed high, they said.
At Monday’s plan commission meeting, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt told the members to keep the plan update in mind.
“I think it’s important for the plan commission members to know that we are being approached routinely with interest in the transition zones,” Schmidt said. Without clear direction on how that zone should be redeveloped, staff are unable to give “definitive answers and offer definitive direction,” he added.
As Semmann joins the staff, Schmidt said the commissioners should be ready to work with him on how to respond to developers.
Valerius, who helped Waunakee draft its comprehensive plan, said property owners within the district are also looking at projects.
“Our focus especially is needing a little more direction and needing to address the transition areas because we feel we lack the right zoning rules for the types of projects that seem to make sense that people are talking about, but there isn’t a zoning category that fits them,” Valerius said.
Valerius said the proposal he and Freer brought to the board in April was a “full-fledged” approach, with the two conducting public meetings. But last summer, they discussed a simplified approach to address a portion of the transition areas.
“The bottom line is, I think that certainly there is some flexibility to how we want to do this, but we know it needs to involve residents,” Valerius said, adding that Semmann needs to be part of the process.
Property owners within the transition zone are also beginning to plan the future of their sites and are contacting village staff, Schmidt said. Some have their properties for sale or are considering doing so.
“And they’re asking us as staff questions about what may the future hold that I can be aware of and tell potential buyers. So there’s a number of layers as to how clarity will be helpful one way or another for the people involved,” Schmidt said.
Commissioners and staff will engage the community to define what is most appropriate for the area and what the village may or may not accept, Schmidt said.
Trustee Gary Herzberg, who chaired Monday’s meeting, said the planning was a priority.
“It puts you and Jason in a tough spot. We may have an opportunity that walks away from us because we don’t have a plan in place. I definitely want to move forward on this,” Herzberg said, adding he hoped to have a plan in place by fall.
Other News:
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commission:
-heard a presentation of a proposed overlay district for the Waunakee Airport. It creates setbacks to protect the runway and the airport’s operation.
-approved a site implementation plan for Octopi Brewing’s warehouse with the condition that it meets village staff approval.
-heard a presentation from Forward Development Group (FDG) on the second phase of the Woodland Crest subdivision. It calls for two three-story residential buildings, one for senior housing and another for multifamily housing. Connor Kearney from FDG told the commission the team met with residents to the east of the site and addressed a number of concerns by providing greater setbacks and buffers from the single-family neighborhood, better sight lines and a modern agrarian style architectural design for the buildings.
Schmidt noted that the general development plan for the subdivision calls for transitional use from the commercial site to the single-family neighborhood, not high density, as staff has reminded the developers.
“We understand what you’re seeking, and staff has clarified that the issue has everything to do with mass and density, not layout, not driving lanes, not agrarian style. It really is the mass,” Schmidt said, adding that staff do not perceive the plan as a transition from the commercial area to the single-family residential area.