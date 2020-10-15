If the Waunakee Village Board follows through with a recommendation from its plan commission, a village policy requiring a ratio of 25% multifamily housing to 75% single-family housing could become just that, rather than a zoning ordinance.
At their Oct. 12 meeting, Waunakee plan commissioners recommended repealing Section 133-16 from its zoning code, a rule that restricts multifamily use in Waunakee.
This was the second time plan commissioners discussed repealing the ordinance and instead, amending the comprehensive plan to address the ratio.
At their September meeting, plan commissioners had directed staff to maintain some form of that ratio with flexibility, rather than changing it to 30% multifamily as staff had recommended.
Language presented to the plan commission at the October meeting to be added to the comprehensive states, “The Village seeks an appropriate mix of 75% single-family and duplex housing and 25% attached-unit forms of housing (e.g. townhomes and apartment buildings). This mix should be maintained Village-wide and also within larger neighborhood areas (e.g. quadrants of the Village). This ratio is flexible, however, subject to consideration in the development review process, which should emphasize the importance of building, site and neighborhood design.”
Plan commissioners said the revised language captured the spirit of what they had hoped to accomplish, but Village President and Plan Commissioner Chris Zellner noted that it could change depending on public input at a November public hearing before the village board.
Brian Wallace asked if the policy could force one type of housing into an established neighborhood, for instance if it would require multifamily housing to be built into existing single-family neighborhoods.
Jason Valerius, planning consultant, said he didn’t think that the intent was to force anything.
“Really, I think you’re in a reactionary role, that you have people bringing forward development proposals to you, and you’re reacting to them,” Valerius said.
The question would be if the plan commission would approve a proposed multifamily development where single-family homes are currently located.
“I guess my answer to you would be, in principal, yes, because that’s kind of the point, is to have a better balance in places that right now aren’t very balanced. But also, the reason we keep talking about building and site design is that it’s got to work. We don’t want to jam a three- or four-story building up against a single-family home,” Valerius said.
Kevin Even, village engineer, said the plan commission’s role is to interpret the policies and implement them.
“We didn’t want this to be a rigid type of document that you absolutely have to follow. It’s trying to build in as much flexibility and give you the means in order to make sure that these developments work together,” Even said.
Plan commissioners voted unanimously to recommend repealing the ordinance and amending the comprehensive plan language that addresses the ratio between single-family and multifamily housing.
The village board will consider repeal of the ordinance and an amendment to the comprehensive plan on Nov. 16, after a public hearing. The public can weigh in at that meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.