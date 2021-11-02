A proposed staff organization change could result in a slightly lower levy increase for the Village of Waunakee in 2022, or the funds could be allocated to village departments.
At a Nov. 1 public comment meeting on the 2022 budget, village trustees learned that a staff resignation and proposed restructuring of the organization would save approximately $32,000 in personnel costs. Village Clerk and Deputy Administrator Director Caitlin Stene has accepted a position with the City of Sun Prairie, Administrator Todd Schmidt told the board, as he introduced a new organizational staff chart.
Reorganization
Schmidt noted that only two applications had been received to fill an existing payroll and human-resources vacancy, and the position is difficult to fill. Currently, the clerk oversees a 75% deputy clerk position and a management intern position; the latter is due to end in the spring.
Schmidt and the other administrative staff proposed a separate village clerk position be created under the finance director with combined duties of payroll and finance tasks.
“This is not unusual in a municipal clerk position. Many communities our size and smaller often see clerk and treasurer duties combined,” Schmidt said, adding he expects the position to be attractive to clerks. “We think this will lead to success both in fulfilling the needs of finance as well as giving the appropriate due attention to the clerk function.”
The deputy clerk would continue to work under the clerk. The village would continue to have a primary, master’s degree-level educated No. 2 position to assist with organizational management in the absence of the village administrator and be a contact for staff, Schmidt said. Other duties would include communications.
Schmidt said the team was ready to begin recruiting and asked for “a conceptual thumbs up” on the proposal Monday evening with a forthcoming formal organization design to be considered. With Stene’s last day on Dec. 3 and a finance position open, Schmidt said he hoped to begin interviews soon.
“My biggest worry in this is we don’t proceed with vigor, which if not would cause harm upon existing staff in trying to fulfill the duties that we try to fulfill for you every day,” Schmidt said.
As for the cost savings, Schmidt cautioned the board against using the $32,000 to fill what they see as an immediate need. During the public comment, the board may hear suggestions from the public on how to use the funds, he said, adding the board could consider reducing the tax increase.
“It’s important for you in your stewarding of public dollars to demonstrate that responsibility to the public,” Schmidt said.
The village administration has proposed a $23.3 million budget with a 3.92 expenditure increase. The levy is currently set at $6.210 per $1,000 valuation, a 3.47% increase over last year’s tax rate. For the average home valued at $374,396, the village portion of the tax bill would be $2,325, a $103 increase over the 2021 village tax.
If the board chose to lower its levy with the organizational restructuring, the levy increase would drop to 3.17%, Schmidt pointed out. That would result in a $6 cost savings to the property tax on a $374,396 home.
If the board opts to spend the $32,000, Schmidt suggested trustees ask department heads how the funds could provide for unmet needs with the current budget.
Schmidt called the budget process a “method of grinding to a proposed responsible result.”
Commenting on the reorganization, Village President Chris Zellner indicated that he felt having a human resources staffer is important.
Human resources would be a duty assignment under the deputy administrator position, Schmidt said, adding he currently works closely with Stene on that duty. The deputy administrator would continue to be the point-person for employees, he said.
Trustee Bill Ranum noted that the structure has “the finance director doing everything.”
The organizational chart places the new position in the subdivision of finance, Stene said.
“The village clerk and the deputy will take care of all clerks’ duties between the two of them,” Stene said, adding the finance director will oversee the employees.
Schmidt said he would propose a step increase for the finance director.
The board gave the go-ahead to advertise for the position before hearing public comment on the budget.
Library promotions
Several members and past members of the Waunakee Library Board of Trustees asked the board to reconsider a request to fund two librarians’ promotions.
Cathy Scheffield said the library trustees are aware of the administration’s budget restraints, but added the promotions will allow the library to retain “two key employees that will go elsewhere for a full-time, professional position if we can’t provide that” and to better serve the community.
“When you look at other libraries in Dane County that are serving communities with populations of similar sizes, we actually have the fewest number of full-time professional librarians at any of those libraries,” Scheffield said. “And, as a result, we offer less programming for our patrons than many of those libraries because we just don’t have the full-time librarians.”
The cost for the promotions would be $27,000, she added. The library board could achieve some temporary cuts to its operating budget, but would need additional dollars from the 2022 budget.
Past board president Jean Elvekrog echoed Scheffield’s request.
“These two librarians are longtime employees and key members in the library’s future plans for growth,” Elvekrog said.
Schmidt said he considers himself a library supporter, though the proposed budget may not appear to “scream that.” The budget does include a $61,000 increase in the library levy for operating and building expenses, Schmidt said, a 4.1 percent increase from prior year.
“The library most certainly was not ignored in the administrator’s budget,” Schmidt said.
Other members of the public asked about line items in the budget related to salaries and sought funding for programs such as the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and green energy initiatives.
Linda Ashmore also asked if the board could highlight major changes in the budget during their presentation.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Nov. 15. Afterwards, the village board is expected to adopt it.