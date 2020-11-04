Dianne Hesselbein, the Democrat from Middleton, has appeared to bested her Republican challenger, Victoria Fueger of Waunakee in the 79th District Assembly race.

With 91% of the votes counted just after midnight Nov. 4, Hesselbein was ahead by 68%.

Hesselbein represents the Waunakee area in the Wisconsin State Assembly. 

The Tribune will report more information as it become available, along with local results from the precincts within the Waunakee area. 

