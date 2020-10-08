Todd Schmidt, Waunakee village administrator/economic development director, was elected president of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities by his peers from cities and villages across the state at the League’s 122nd Annual Conference Business Meeting held virtually earlier today.
“This is such an unusual time for local governments. Actually, it’s an unusual time for nearly everything... including this humbling honor to serve as the League’s President. With that said, because local government leaders are so intimately connected to the citizens we serve, now is a time of obligation for the League’s members to show poise, humility and compassion as we strive to serve those who rely on us, ” said Schmidt.
Schmidt is an experienced leader who has been an active member of the League throughout his career in Wisconsin. He is an advocate for positive change, attending trainings and conferences as well as serving on the League’s Advocacy Team. Schmidt will lead the 16-member statewide board at a crucial time in the history of the organization as it focuses on providing Wisconsin’s municipalities with the ability to provide vital services to its residents during and after the pandemic.
Since 2010 Schmidt has served as Village Administrator for the Village of Waunakee, a growing community of 14,000 in the Madison metro region. Schmidt graduated from UW-Platteville before earning his master's degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University, and has spent his 20-plus year career in local government management serving Wisconsin communities. He has also served as president of the Wisconsin City/County Management Association.
