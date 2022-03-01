featured hot Dane County to test emergency sirens Wednesday Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Mar 1, 2022 Mar 1, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dane County Emergency Management has announced that it will resume monthly outdoor siren testing Wednesday, March 2, at noon. The test is conducted the first Wednesday of every month.Anyone who is outdoors and does not hear the siren is asked to report the problem to emergency management by phone or email at (608) 266-4330 or emergencymanagement@countyofdane.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Moran named new girls' lacrosse head coach at Waunakee Waunakee man receives park and rec award Warriors win regional title, avenge loss to Verona In Waunakee, Van Wie memorial tournament raises funds for UW Carbone Cancer Center Magical season ends for Waunakee boys' hockey Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!