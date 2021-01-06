With two village staff retirements approaching, the Waunakee Village Board is examining how the organization might be restructured to improve its effectiveness in managing the growing community.
The village contracted with Public Administration Associates to analyze the organizational structure and suggest a revision. After interviews with village staff, job descriptions and peer communities’ organizations, Kevin Brunner and Chris Swartz provided a draft plan for village trustees to consider at their meeting Monday.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt told the board he expected no action, just further discussion and exploration on the restructuring.
For about the past 25 years, Kevin Even has served as the village engineer and public works director. Even plans to retire in 2021 though he has not given a specific date. It is also expected that Construction Manager Jim Madden will retire in the near future, according to a memo from Schmidt to the village board. Both positions work under the village administrator.
Swartz noted that the current organization is very streamlined.
“You do contract a lot. It’s not a bad thing. For you it’s been working wonderfully according to your staff over the years,” he added.
The contracted services include planning and zoning, building inspection, and engineering. The engineer’s office manager does “an amazing amount of work,” Swartz added.
The construction manager provides technical assistance, and on the operations side, the village has a street and parks superintendent, a foreman and crew members.
The survey of 14 peer communities, which include best practices found that the public works director is separate from the community development function. Both serve under a village administrator.
In talking with Village Administrator Todd Schmidt, the consultants learned of the goals for the revised village organization.
That includes ensuring that the community development functions are aimed at “proactive implementation of the comprehensive land-use plan,” Swartz said. Currently, the public works director is separated from the community development function, and while some communities have such a structure in place, it is not most common, he added.
The community development function also is involved with economic development support, planning and zoning and building inspection.
The public works director would be responsible for engineering and operations. Some communities have utilities under the public works department.
The consultants also recommended consolidating facilities management with one manager to serve all departments.
“Right now the village is pushing almost 200,000 square feet of space that you have in your various facilities. That doesn’t include utilities,” Brunner said.
Under the community development position, an engineering technician would serve.
Trustee Nila Frye asked about the difference between an engineer and an engineering technician.
An engineer has a four-year degree and is more informed about design, whereas an engineering technician usually has a two -year degree. Swartz said. An engineer could serve in that position, but currently, contractors are fairly thorough. Most communities of Waunakee’s size contract for engineering work.
Trustee Gary Herzberg said he was concerned about an increase in consulting costs and the loss of knowledge with the core group of people currently in place.
President Chris Zellner asked if the new model would create bureaucracy.
Addressing village board members’ questions, Brunner noted the importance of having standard operating procedures, noting when retirements occur, much of the institutional knowledge is lost.
Village Clerk Caitlin Stene presented an implementation plan showing incremental changes over the years along with minimal budget impact. Stene noted that Waunakee Utilities would contribute to some of the costs.
Trustee Bill Ranum asked about the engineering services, noting projects often require an engineer to sign off or stamp projects.
Engineer Kevin Even was asked how often this occurs.
Even noted that the engineer has an understanding of not only the project cost, but also the outside costs. He does participate in projects and stamp them, he said.
“It’s really more than just a particular project. It’s more your interaction with the county engineers, the DOT engineers, and they generally want to talk to the engineers that are at the local level, until they are looking to talk to the staff engineer or they’re looking to work with the consulting engineer,” Even said.
Quantifying how often he signs off on projects would be challenging, but is worth examining, Even added.
Asked about qualifications for a community development director, Swartz noted that the background is mainly in urban planning. Usually the position is filled by someone with a master’s degree in urban planning and public administration and is trained to be a planner and department manager.
Brunner added that a community development director is typically knowledgeable about developing financing, working with lenders and federal and state agencies, along with tax incremental financing.
“They typically are very resourceful in putting together deals,” Brunner said.
Another addition to the staff would be a communication manager, a position Trustee Erin Moran said she was excited about.
“I think that would be very beneficial to the village, both externally and internally,” Moran said.
She asked if the community development director could help facilitate Waunakee’s work with housing.
Swartz noted that the position would help implement the housing authority.
As expected, board members took no action, but will discuss revisions to the organization structure at future meetings.
Waunakee EMS crew receives COVID-19 vaccine
Also at Monday’s meeting, the village board learned that the Waunakee’s EMS crew has received the first of two COVID-19 vaccinations last week. Only a couple of EMTs opted out of it, reported EMS Director Scott Russell during the COVID-19 pandemic update portion of the meeting.
Russell said the county is trending down, and EMS is seeing far fewer calls for COVID-19 complications.
The Moderna vaccine should be coming online soon.
“Hopefully by next Christmas, we will be starting to live a normal life again,” Russell said.
Weekly updates on the pandemic are now posted on the village’s website, Schmidt said.
Also at the meeting, the board:
-met in closed session to discuss a development agreement and Tax Increment Assistance for the Octopi expansion. The village may take action on this at its Jan. 18 meeting.
-approved proposals for the Meadowbrook and Prairie parks tennis court rehabilitation projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.