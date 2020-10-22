Village of Waunakee staff are working to finalize the 2021 budget, one that includes no tax rate increase, so homeowners whose property values have not changed will see the same tax amount on the village portion of their tax bill.
With a tax rate of 5.931, the village portion of taxes on the average home in Waunakee valued at $370,267 would be $2,965. For every $100,000 of property value, the village taxes are $593.
The budget was introduced at the village board’s Oct. 19 meeting, and a public hearing is set for Nov. 2. A second public hearing is planned for Nov. 16, and afterwards, the board will consider final budget approval.
Village President Chris Zellner had requested no increase in the assessed tax rate, a challenging goal as Waunakee continues to grow, said Todd Schmidt, village administrator.
General fund expenditures will rise by 1.88 percent. The budget includes a 2% cost-of-living wage increase for village employees and takes into account other costs such as health insurance, fire and EMS fees, and an increase in principal and interest payments.
But Finance Director Renee Meinholz estimated that the village will end the year with a fund balance of $47,865 after budgeting for a decrease.
Expenditures were under budget as the library had closed for a time during the state’s Safer at Home order and is currently operating with reduced programming.
Public safety costs also came in under budget due to retirements and the inability to use as many part time officers.
“This is really quite impressive, when we had budgeted a $560,000 use – a decrease in fund balance – going up fifty grand,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt credited the decisions the board, the department heads and the finance director made a year ago as they planned the budget, and the work done all year long.
Meinholz noted that the growth rate resulted in an equalized value increase of 3.83 percent, a number that directly affects the village’s debt capacity.
That rate is significantly lower than previous years, and half of the growth rate in 2016.
“We’ve been relying on our growth to help add some of these costs, and now we don’t have as much growth to absorb some of those increases,” Meinholz added.
The village’s allowable levy increase based on net new construction is 2.671 percent.
“Last year we were just over 4 percent, so that net new construction number is also going to go down, meaning that we would not be able to increase our levy by as much,” Meinholz said.
EMS
One increase in expenditures was for EMS. In 2021, the village’s share will be $323,978. The Waunakee Area EMS comprises the village of Waunakee, along with the town and village of Dane, and the towns of Vienna, Springfield and Westport. Waunakee’s share of the EMS district’s budget is about 65 percent, which is based on population. Waunakee’s increase for EMS services was about $47,000, a 17 percent increase.
Scott Russell, EMS director, explained that last year, the district implemented a five-year plan that not only took it up a step in terms of service level but added three new staff members. The financial plan uses EMS reserves to help keep the taxes down.
Russell clarified that 60% of the EMS budget is generated by the services it provides, and the rest relies on taxes from the jurisdictions. Waunakee pays 65 percent of the portion of the EMS budget assessed to the municipalities, he added, with the rest coming from revenue.
Trustee Bill Ranum said he saw a sustainability issue as the EMS transitions from a volunteer to paid staff.
“As I see it over time, is this something that the village should look at, incorporating it into our own structure?” Ranum added.
Ranum said the village may want to consider adding it as a department to avoid duplication of budgeting and human resources.
“It may be better for us to have them join… as a department in the village,” Ranum said.
Schmidt said the village board could explore the idea at a future meeting, noting the process would be significant.
Zellner said the partners or other jurisdictions in EMS would need to be included in the discussion. Whatever is decided, those jurisdictions would still have services available within any system that was created.
“I don’t think it’s something we would just pull apart and leave them high and dry,” Zellner added.
Reserve fund
Another significant budget item was the use of reserve funds or the fund balance to provide property tax relief. To bring down the levy, $277,000 of those reserve funds was budgeted for property tax relief.
“Even with all of this, I’m still budgeting our fund balance for 2020 and 2021 to be over our policy at 28 percent and 26 percent, respectively there,” Meinholz said.
But she cautioned village board members on using the fund balance for property tax relief, noting municipalities try to use it for one-time expenditures.
“If the recession and current conditions continue for more than a couple of years, we’d actually have to look at where we could cut costs or change our capital spending… to help us with our budget,” Meinholz said.
Failure to stay within the village’s policy could cause the village’s Moody’s rating of Aa2 to decrease and affect interest rates on borrowing, Meinholz added.
Meinholz shared some good news: three Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) districts are projected to close in the next three years and add value to the tax rolls.
Maintaining services
While the tax rate has not increased, the village continues to grow, adding new residents, park facilities and streets to maintain. President Zellner reflected on this and asked if the village board may want to consider adding staff and increasing the tax rate.
Zellner said he felt holding the line for homeowners and families was important during this pandemic.
“To me it was important to keep that zero,” he said about the tax rate.
But, he added, “We’ve grown in the last year considerably, and as we’ve seen over the last five years we’ve had substantial growth. As we have those, we’re going to have increased pressure on our public works department specifically and then our police.”
Zellner said public safety is the No. 1 priority.
The village budget represents approximately 28 percent of a property tax bill, with the largest portion - 54 percent - going to school taxes. The rest of the tax bill is for MATC and Dane County.
Meinholz estimated that Waunakee’s tax rate would be the 6th lowest of all Dane County villages with this budget.
