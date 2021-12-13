With a number of unanswered questions remaining, the Waunakee Village Board is working on a referendum question for the April 5 election asking voters to fund a swimming pool.
But the clock is ticking as board members plan to finalize the working at their Jan. 18 meeting.
At the board’s Dec. 8 special meeting to review three options with capital and operational costs for an aquatics facility, board members agreed to explore some of the unknowns further at their Dec. 20 meeting, including a possible location for it.
The board had contracted with the firm Counsilman-Hunsaker in September, and soon after, consultant George Deines began meeting with stakeholder groups, along with a focus group, said Community Services Director Sue McDade. McDade noted that in previous community surveys, respondents have indicated a desire for aquatics in Waunakee.
A recent survey asked specifically what residents would like to see in such a facility. Deines shared the results, which showed the majority of more than 1,500 respondents said they would use a facility for recreation, instruction, competition, wellness and physical therapy.
“We’ve done our best to listen well to the community,” Deines said, adding aquatic designs can be efficient and meet all of the desires.
“Sometimes a pool can meet the needs of three of those groups, sometimes all four,” he added.
From his discussions with stakeholders, Deines learned that swim lessons are offered at the high school pool. But the community is lacking a seasonal outdoor pool, so people drive to Lodi, Middleton or Sun Prairie.
The 8-lane Waunakee High School Aquatic Center has limited access for lap swimmers, only weekday mornings from 5:30 to 8 a.m. Deines also learned that just under 40 percent of the community have access to pools within subdivisions.
The survey allowed open-ended comments, and some indicated that they would like the pool to serve the entire community, including 275 under-served families; they also indicated they would like the facility to meet Waunakee’s future needs as it grows.
Options
Deines presented concepts for outdoor, indoor/outdoor and indoor aquatic facilities.
The outdoor would include a 7,000 square foot recreation pool with zero-depth entry, play features and a water slide, a deck and lounging area. It would also include a 3,400-square-foot, 6-lane, 25-yard lap pool. Both pools would be heated. The design also shows concessions, locker rooms and office and mechanical areas.
The indoor/outdoor concept includes a similar 7,000 outdoor recreational pool, but a smaller 4-lane, 25-yard indoor lap pool connected to another pool with a children’s play area, channel and open water recreation. It would be heated to 86 degrees. Support spaces, such as concessions, offices, changing area and locker rooms are included, as well.
The indoor only includes a 3,400-square-foot, 6-lane lap pool, along with a smaller lap pool connected to a recreation pool and support areas. The lap-lane pool would be kept at 82 degrees and the other at 86 degrees. It provides an open water area for recreation, and warm lap lanes for children’s swim lessons.
Deines presented a breakdown of construction costs, but none include land acquisition as no site has been chosen. In addition to the costs, Deines presented the acres needed, as follows:
-outdoor: 5.312 acres; $9,3 million.
-indoor/outdoor: 5.68 acres; $15.3 million.
-indoor: 3.69 acres; $14.4 million.
Deines also presented projections of attendance, operational costs and revenues, as follows:
-outdoor: 45,210 attendance; $428,000 expense; $378,413 revenue.
-indoor/outdoor: 82,996 attendance; $1,076,063 million expense; $605,892 revenue.
-indoor: 68,874 attendance; $1,036,360 expense; $405,513 revenue.
Members of the focus groups spoke in favor of a pool in Waunakee, with some seeking recreational opportunities for young people, and others seeking physical therapy options for older adults. Susan Rather said she served on a committee to build a pool about 20 years ago. The recent survey results were “all over the map,” Rather said, adding she hopes an indoor/outdoor pool to satisfy all options will be supported by the community.
Board reaction
Village President Chris Zellner said he has supported a pool project, but he’s not a swimmer.
“I look at what our community wants and how are we going to do things that can help all of our community, and I think a community pool is that,” Zellner said, comparing an aquatic facility to the library, Village Center and schools -- places where people can come together.
Smaller communities than Waunakee have pools, but Waunakee already has a Village Center on the tax rolls, along with the expanded library, Zellner said.
Other board members weighed in. Trustee Sam Kaufmann said he would like to see some sort of aquatic facility.
Trustee Gary Herzberg shared his experience living at Southbridge, and said kids stop using those pools at about fifth grade. Community pools bring people together, Herzberg said, adding he supports the indoor/outdoor combination to allow senior citizens to keep active. In addition, no recreational pool facilities are available for pool parties in the winter, he added.
Trustee Nila Frye said she spearheaded a pool project when her sons were young and would support it if the voters want it.
Trustee Phil Willems said he likes the indoor or indoor/outdoor option but wants the facility to be large enough. He also supports a referendum.
“I think we deserve it; I think our people deserve it,” Willems said.
Trustee Erin Moran noted that swimming is a lifelong sport, adding a friend who swims with Special Olympics sometimes is unable to find a pool available to meet her needs.
The costs for an indoor/outdoor facility are considerable, as Zellner pointed out that it would require a $400,000 subsidy. He said the costs need to be clear to the community.
“Seniors could be impacted by this,” Zellner said.
Zellner said he requested information about a “bubble” or retractable cover for an indoor/outdoor facility. Deines said while they are a less expensive option, the air quality is better with a traditional enclosure. The covers are less durable, too, requiring replacments every 15 years or so.
Zelner noted that the community needs to be educated about the benefits and the drawbacks of such a facility and raised doubts about effectively meeting the timeline for an April referendum. He urged community members to ask questions in the process, and said he would like to have another listening session prior to the Jan. 18 meeting, at which the board plans to formulate the referendum question.
Zellner noted a number of possible locations, including off of Hogan Road near the hockey rink, off of Water Wheel Drive, near the Intermediate School and near Prairie Elementary School. Board members then weighed on their preferences, with some noting that an accessible location for children is important.
Board members had questions about the costs to taxpayers and the most effective strategies for a referendum. Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said he could have information available for the next board meeting Dec. 20.
Trustee Moran asked about a public-private or non-profit partnership with user groups. Schmidt said he didn’t believe it was possible to formalize such a partnership by the Jan. 18 deadline to formulate a referendum question.
Willems said he would like the board to focus on a potential location at the next meeting, as well.