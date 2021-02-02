The Waunakee Food Pantry may find a new home in the former Waunakee Public Library site on South Street.
At their meeting Monday, the village board voted to authorize administrator Todd Schmidt to work out a temporary lease agreement with the Waunakee Ecumenical Board for the lower level of the building next to Waunakee High School, allowing the pantry to operate from there.
Natalie Dresen, who is transitioning from her role as food pantry director, said the current pantry’s location on Division Street is 1,000 square feet and finding storage for food as the number of households served has grown has been challenging. She, along with other members of the Waunakee Ecumenical Board who oversee the pantry, attended Monday’s virtual meeting.
Four years ago, the pantry served 870 households that included 2,200 individuals. Currently, it serves 1,100 households – 3,900 individuals – who pick up food three to four times per month.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the size of the pantry has restricted the number of volunteers who sort and shelve food items, Dresen said, and when products are on sale, the volunteers are unable to purchase large quantities because the space lacks storage.
“We can’t offer everything we would like,” Dresen said, adding additional freezers and refrigerators for fresh produce, dairy and meat are a desire.
The former library’s lower level is 2,300 square feet and includes a storage area. It also has a zero grade entry, an important detail for delivering food to the building and outside to families for contactless pickup.
The former library’s two doors could be used for receiving and distribution, and the driveway and parking lot size are larger than the current location’s, Dresen said. During the pandemic, to comply with touchless distribution to families, food pantry volunteers pack pre-ordered food for pickup. Dresen said she anticipates once the pandemic ends, some families will continue to prefer this option. Another advantage to the former library site is its central location close to schools, she added.
“I’d love to recommend that we explore this more,” Dresen said. Dresen also introduced Cass Punsel, who was hired as the new food pantry director in December.
The village board has anticipated the former library as a future location for the village hall once a purchase agreement is in place for the existing location. Schmidt told the board that the plan has been to leave the lower level of the library unused.
Board members seemed enthusiastic about the use for the site, with some thanking Dresen and other volunteers for their work.
Trustee Nile Frye said it is an opportunity for “the village to do something really needed for the food pantry.”
Village President Chris Zellner added that with the space available at the former library, the proposal makes sense.
But, he suggested, “Be firm with the negotiations. Be sure the building is secure from all fronts.”
With the pantry at the site, Zellner added, “It might get people to go to village hall a little more often.”
In August, the village board had heard a proposal from a neighboring childcare facility to lease space at the location. Schmidt told the board due to the COVID pandemic, the owners saw too much uncertainty from clients to finalize a lease.
