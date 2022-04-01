Two supervisor seats are up for election in the Town of Springfield. Incumbent Art Meinholz, who holds the Supervisor III seat, is running for another term. Bryce Beatty Prichard is also running for that supervisor position.
Leon Zinck III is running opposed for the Supervisor IV seat unopposed as the incumbent, Dan Dresen, declined to run for reelection.
The Tribune sent questionnaires to the candidates. The following are the responses.
Bryce Beatty Prichard
Age: 32
Occupation: Sewing Manager / Bartender
What are your reasons for running for office?
I love to serve my community! My unique background and knowledge of many fields/practices makes me an ideal candidate for this position.
What do you feel are your qualifications for the position?
I have the ability to mediate generational communication and bring a better understanding of issues. I have past served my community in similar ways and look forward to a chance to do so again.
What are three major challenges facing the Town of Springfield?
Communication between residents and board, involvement from residence, service from all.
Which of these do you feel is most important and why?
With recent events, it’s clear that the communication between the board and residents can always be better. I am that missing link to help bring the community back together.
Leon Zinck III
My name is Leon Zinck III, and I am running for Springfield Supervisor IV. I am 51 years old, married with 4 children. My wife and I both work in the agriculture sector and have done so for our entire careers. Today, I am an Agronomy Senior Solutions Engineer for DTN.
The reasons I decided to run for this office are to contribute to the community, and to serve my neighbors. The biggest reason is that as a smaller community, it is important to protect the culture of our town and lifestyles we have chosen to live and enjoy.
The main issues that I see that I can contribute to addressing, are very simple. 1. The safety and wellbeing of the citizens and families of Springfield. 2. Ensuring the citizens of Springfield have a voice that is independent and thoughtful, to address how our tax dollars are spent, and how we prioritize safety needs in relation to infrastructure spend. 3. How we as Springfield residents protect our community and lifestyles from encroachment while welcoming new neighbors and residents.
I look forward to earning your vote April 5th and serving the residents of Springfield in the coming years.