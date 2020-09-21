A determination that a quarry at Schumacher Road and Easy Street can expand onto 30 acres south of the existing site will come before the Waunakee Board of Appeals Sept. 24.
William Blobner, whose Schumacher Road home is near the Quincy Ridge Quarry, filed the appeal, asking for a review of the zoning administrator’s opinion that the parcel can be lawfully used for non-metallic mining activities because it is a valid, non-conforming use.
The site is in the Town of Westport but is within Waunakee’s expanded extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction (ETZ) and is zoned for agricultural use.
Kevin Even, who serves as the village’s zoning administrator, said after consulting with the village’s attorney, though the site is no longer under Dane County’s zoning authority, the village adopted the county’s zoning code for all of its extraterritorial areas. The county’s zoning code was applied in the determination.
Even said he felt he didn’t have the discretion to deny or approve the quarry expansion request, and that the non-conforming use for the non-metallic mineral extraction had already been grandfathered in for the entire property, which he said is owned by the Tierneys.
Both he and the Blobners’ attorney, Christa Westerberg of Pines Bach, cited a 1993 Supreme Court decision in the Smart v. Dane County Board of Adjustment.
Even said the case affirms that the quarry owners have the right to continue operating on their land, but the grounds for appeal notes that the “Quincy Ridge Quarry is no longer within County zoning jurisdiction, as the Town of Westport has opted out of County zoning.”
The grounds for appeal note that the party appealing the determination is “aware of no authority that applies to the 1968 ordinance to land that is not regulated by Dane County, or that has applied the diminishing asset rule where the zoning jurisdiction has changed.”
The grounds of appeal also state that if the decision in Smart case were applied, the description in that case applied only to the existing site, not a new parcel, as is the case in the Quincy Ridge Quarry.
“We don’t think this grandfathering rule of non-conforming mining applies,” Westerberg said in a phone interview with the Tribune. “And even if it did, the non-conforming use is limited to the site they’re already mining.”
Tom Wilson, Westport’s administrator and attorney, noted that the quarry use has been grandfathered under state law.
“From the village’s prospective… here is a grandfathered quarry. It’s 30 acres, next to a quarry that has existed likely under state law and likely as acknowledged by the county,” Wilson said.
He cited two other quarries in Westport – the Yahara quarry and the Wingra quarry on Bong Road that have expanded.
But Wilson acknowledged that arguments can be made that the site at Schumacher Road is not grandfathered. He noted that the Board of Appeals is a quasi-judicial body that will hear this as a court case and consider the evidence.
Aside from the legal nuances are quality of life issues for neighbors of the expanded site.
The notice of appeal notes that town and village maps show the 30-acre parcel zoned for agricultural use, which the village’s ordinances state is “to provide for low-density land uses compatible with agricultural and other rural uses to accommodate agricultural uses on parcels of less than 35 acres.”
The notice states that it is appropriate for the village and town to “fulfill the purpose of the zoning ordinance to, among other things, ‘promote the comfort, health, safety, morals, prosperity, aesthetics and general welfare of the people.’”
Aside from the Blobners and their neighbors on Schumacher Road and Division Street, hundreds of new homes are planned to the west and south of the site as part of the Veridian Homes Heritage Hills subdivision.
The notice of appeal states that the Blobners have “experienced the negative effects of mining on the northern, 40-acre parcel, including noise, vibration, and damage on roads” and that vibration and shaking has caused plaster in their home to crack.
The Board of Appeals will meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24. For a link to the Zoom meeting and the meeting agenda, visit the Village of Waunakee’s website, Waunakee.com.
