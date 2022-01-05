The Waunakee Village Board seals the time capsule at their Jan. 3 meeting. Members include, from left, trustees Nila Frye, Phil Willems, Bill Ranum, President Chris Zellner, trustees Erin Moran and Gary Herzberg. Not pictured is Sam Kaufmann.
A proclamation passed for the Waunakee Village Board’s sealing of the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule recognizes all who joined in celebrating the milestone in Waunakee last year. It notes a number of historical facts about the village, including its formal platting on Jan. 30, 1871.
It describes the agricultural area’s reliance on the railroad and its marketplace for local commerce, noting that the Main Street area railroad crossing remains a centerpiece of community identity, economic activity and civic gathering.
Historic landmarks are mentioned, as well, including the 1898 Koltes-Riphahn building, the 1935 WPA-constructed bridges in Village Park and the 1896 railroad depot, where the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce office is now located.
The proclamation also pays homage to the area's native inhabitants, the Ho-Chunk community, whose inhabitancy predates written historical records and dates back tens of thousands of years.
“During this, our 150th year, the Village of Waunakee acknowledges that the land we occupy is Teejop, ancestral territory of the Hoocakra (Ho-Chunk Nation), People of the Sacred Voice,” the proclamation states.
Endres Manufacturing created the time capsule, which contains a number of contemporary artifacts such as the Waunakee High School Purple Sage newspaper, the Waunakee Tribune, beer produced by Waunakee breweries, absentee ballots and photos of election staff in masks, along with the village board and historical information from service organizations and village departments.
The time capsule is set to be opened in 150 years for the village’s tricentennial in 2171. Where it will be kept until such time has yet to be decided.