Angie Ramos believes some change is needed on the Waunakee Village Board, in particular, she’d like to bring some diversity.
Ramos, who was born Columbia, has long been active in the Waunakee community as a volunteer for the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection. She also established a Facebook group, Waunakee en Espanol, to facilitate networking and help inform the village’s Spanish speakers. Currently, she works as an interpreter for the Waunakee Community School District and UW Health Clinic, while teaching others to be certified interpreters at Madison College.
“I think we have a lot of work to do as far as diversity, equity and inclusion,” Ramos said. “I know there are some initiatives happening. It seems to me it takes a long time for things to happen because we are lacking that voice that can say, ‘this is the way we need to go’ and get more involved in those efforts.”
The initiatives are important for the betterment of the community overall, Ramos added, saying listening to opinions from people of all backgrounds makes a community richer.
“We need to understand that we are diverse, and we need to fill those gaps,” she said.
Ramos noted that Todd Schmidt, the village administrator, has made some strides in the village’s DEI efforts, but having more people, particularly of color, would be helpful.
She appreciates the village’s efforts to listen, especially through listening sessions, and people are opening up. But if the sessions were bilingual, more people could have a voice, she said.
Aside from the village’s DEI efforts, the use of Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) to assist with affordable housing projects and spur economic development has been another recurring topic at village board meetings.
Ramos said when considering TIF requests from businesses, the village board should take its time. The village has an industrial park and should examine how TIF assistance can help it grow as businesses expand. Still, the board should negotiate to ensure it is making the best decision for the village, Ramos said.
More affordable housing is needed in Waunakee, she said, noting that the median price range is high.
“I would definitely consider that as something important,” Ramos said.
Ramos added that many in the community are voicing concerns about the quarry expansion just south of Easy Street at Schumacher Road, but she is not sure how much power the village has to address these.
Ramos was born and raised in Cali, Colombia, where she attended both private and public schools and earned a certificate of English as a Second Language and attended medical school for three years. She moved to the United States to improve her English language skills.
Like many Waunakee residents, Ramos and her family moved to Waunakee to be closer to Madison and chose Waunakee because of the school district’s excellent reputation.
In addition to volunteering at the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, she serves on that nonprofit’s board of directors. She is also a translator for Columbianos en Wisconsin.
Since moving here, she has found a welcoming community.
“You get to know your neighbors,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t get that when you live in apartments in Madison… so I like the sense of community.”
