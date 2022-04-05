Trustees Erin Moran and Nila Frye were successful in their bid for reelection. It will be the Moran's third term on the board. Also elected to the third open trustee seat was Joe Zitzelsberger, who previously served on the board.
Frye was the top vote-getter with 25.2 percent, followed by Moran and Zitzelsberger, according to unofficial results posted on the Dane County Clerk's website. Also in the race were Angie Ramos and Robert McPherson, who ran in last year's election.
Serving on the Create Waunakee Committee, Moran supports working toward inclusion in Waunakee, so that all residents feel welcome, she said. Responding to a Tribune questionnaire, she also cited managing growth and affordable housing as most important for Waunakee.
Frye prides herself on preparing for meetings, and said housing, infrastructure --- keeping the roads maintained -- and transportation are the three main challenges.
Zitzelsberger said housing and transportation were major challenges facing the village.
Village of Dane
Don Postler ran for the Village of Dane President and Trustee, and won both, coming ahead of Larry Lars Schwenn for the president's post and finishing first among three trustee candidates.
Postler told the Tribune he believes planning is the most critical challenge that the village faces as it continues to grow.
Postler finished in the race for two open trustee seats with 33.5% of the vote. Nicholas Browne was the second place finisher with 25.2, followed by Nancy Ludlow and Jim Lord. According to the town clerk, Postler will likely fill the President's seat; Browne would fill the other trustee seat, and the board would appoint the vacant trustee seat.
Town ofSpringfield
Only one supervisor seat was contested in the Town of Springfield. Supervisor Art Meinholz was reelected for the Supervisor 3 seat, turning back a challenge from Bryce Beatty Pritchard.
Vienna Referendum
Voters approved a referendum to change the Town of Vienna's treasurer's position to an appointed, rather than an elected position.