The Waunakee Plan Commission recommended approval of a certified survey map and conditional use permit to allow a multi-family project at 701 West Main Street near McDonald’s Monday.
But the commission tabled action on a site plan pending approval of a Tax Incremental Financing request from the developer.
The site plan has changed considerably since the project was first introduced. Village staff had raised concerns with fitting a 50-unit project onto the former veterinary clinic site and urged the developer to consider purchasing the neighboring property.
Brian Sweeney of the development firm Cohen-Esrey said the purchase increased the project cost significantly. In April, the firm received a low-income tax credit award from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA).
Brent Schipper of the Cohen-Esrey team showed the site plan design, where one-, two- and three-bedroom units would be built. Three-bedroom units will have ground-floor entries as part of the WHEDA requirements, Schipper said.
After working with the Capital Area Regional Plan Commission on wetlands, the plan was revised to place the parking to the rear of the building facing wetlands.
To break up the massing, the three-story building includes two sets of elevations, and could include balconies and more brick details.
A model showed the view from West Main Street, which Schipper described as a “nice gateway” to Waunakee with apartments on both sides.
A public hearing was held prior to the plan commissioners’ discussion, but no citizens weighed in on the plan.
Planning consultant Ed Freer complimented the Cohen-Esrey design team for breaking down the “massing and scaling of a building that’s housing 50 units.”
“Most of my positive comments, I want to underscore, are based on a solution that is requiring some additional financial help,” Freer said. “You can see the differences between the originally proposed and then the enhanced… structure.”
The enhanced structure includes a stronger sense of the ground floor and the individual entrances. The building also has a 360-degree dimension, with each side – facing the playground, grocery store, Main Street and the conservancy — having its own relationship to those sites.
“They’ve done a great job of letting this building have a character and an orientation that breaks down the scale of 50 units,” Freer said.
Freer also complimented the materials, adding they have “more than a reasonable life-cycle.”
The building would influence future projects in Waunakee, particularly as a new grocery store is built in the village, Freer said, and he encouraged the village to set a high bar.
Village Engineer Kevin Even weighed in as well, saying staff has tried to encourage a project that appears comparable to market-rate housing for its first workforce housing proposal.
“In order for them to do that, and we pushed them on the lot size, which was a great addition,” Even said, noting it fits better on the lot. “They had to step up to the plate and acquire additional land, and they’re going to need financial assistance to do that.”
Plan commissioners asked a number of questions relating to parking and to the commercial space in the project.
Asked whether 95 stalls, or 1.5 per unit was enough, Schipper said he believed so, but if more were needed, they could be added into space reserved for the playground.
Some commissioners wondered why commercial space was necessary when currently, Waunakee has vacancies.
The site is currently zoned commercial, and in order for the apartments to receive a conditional use permit at that location, some commercial space is required, according to the village’s attorney, Bryan Kleinmaier.
Plan Commissioner and Village President Chris Zellner asked about entry and egress to the building at the site.
Even said a traffic study has not been completed. The safest maneuver may be a right-in, right-out to the site, Even said.
“I think it would be challenging for people if they want to go east,” Zellner said, adding before the project is approved, he would want to see the traffic issue resolved.
Zeller then asked the Cohen Esrey team if funds were held in reserve for building maintenance.
WHEDA requires funds be set aside, Sweeney said.
“Why it’s important to me is that is a gateway to the community. As you know, the wetlands are right next to you,” Zellner said, referring to the land west along Hwy. 19.
Approval of the site plan will hinge on the outcome Cohen-Esrey’s Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) request. Depending on the funding available to the developer, the designs could change.
The TIF request has not yet been vetted by the village’s financial consultant. The Community Development Authority was slated to discuss the topic after press time Tuesday, and the village board could then consider it at their first meeting in January before it comes to the plan commission on the second Monday in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.