The Waunakee Village Board adopted a resolution Monday denouncing racism and supporting “the fair and equal treatment of all human beings.”
The board has discussed making such an official statement for the past four months and early on, held a virtual listening session to gain input on it.
At their last meeting in September, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt presented the board with a resolution he had drafted for the members to pass. Prior to that meeting, Trustee Kristin Runge said community members have asked if the board would make that statement official.
The resolution adopted Monday mentions the deaths of unarmed Black people such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Stephon Clark, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Eric Garner and Trayvon Martin that led to nationwide protests.
It also states, “Waunakee is not immune from the impacts of racism and members of the community have shared their personal stories, their discriminatory experiences, their powerful voices, in an effort to be heard and seen.”
And the resolution mentions the video posted on social media by four young, white Waunakee men who yelled racial slurs from a car window while driving around the village last spring.
Schmidt said before bringing the resolution to the board Monday, he had shared it on social media. The mention of the video was prompted by a suggestion by local resident Joel Lewis that it should include global and local issues, Schmidt said.
The resolution states that the “Village Board condemns acts of violence or harassment that are perpetrated as a reaction to a person’s race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identify, spousal affiliation, sex or socio-economic status.”
Schmidt added language to the revised resolution adopted Monday from the original statement drafted by Trustee Kristin Runge, he said.
That section states, “The Village Board affirms its belief that when one member of the Waunakee community is devalued, all are devalued. Further, the Village Board recognizes that words have power, can cause real and tangible harm to individuals, and tear at the fabric of our community.”
The resolution is one of several steps the board has taken to address social justice. Board members are also taking Rise Up training on social justice and race relations. Schmidt has also been engaged with citizens on the WaunaTalk Diversity Facebook page and is participating in discussions.
Surveys of village residents about diversity and inclusion have also been completed.
And, at Monday’s meeting, the board voted to add Martin Luther King Jr. Day to its holidays for village staff.
President Chris Zellner said he wondered why the holiday had not been added in the past and thought budgetary reasons may have been considered.
“This is just an ongoing thing with what we’ve passed,” Zellner said, referring to the resolution. “It doesn’t have a great impact over our budget.”
Some on posts social media criticized the board for taking so long to adopt a resolution denouncing racism.
Zellner called it a “strong statement.”
“It would have been great if this was made 100 years ago,” he said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
-approved a request for a certified survey map combining two lots into one for Karls Family Dental, allowing for the Second Street building to expand.
-approved a certified survey map separating one lot into three for Kraemer Development. That developer is seeking to build out the parcel on Sarah Lane in the Woodland Crest development in three phases.
-heard an update on the Get Out and Try…Waunakee campaign.
-approved a prorated liquor license refund for the Kinzel Hospitality Group, the operators of Boston’s Pizza, which closed in August. The village will refund $550 of its $600 liquor license fee.
-approved a 10-year contract with Pellitteri Waste Systems, which was the low bidder. The contract includes weekly recycling pick-up and will cost homeowners $1.20 more per month.
-approved hiring a consultant for a cost not to exceed $4,000 to assist the Community Development Authority with housing recommendations.
