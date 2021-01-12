The Waunakee Plan Commission approved two requests for conditional use permits to operate home businesses at their virtual meeting Monday, including a gunsmithing operation and a hair salon.
Jason Stude, 409 Patrick Avenue, told the commission he is currently studying to be a gunsmith and plans to work on guns in the evenings and occasionally sell them.
While the business would meet all the zoning requirements, the Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives contacted the village to ensure the business has approval at the local level, said Kevin Even, village engineer and zoning administrator. Even said it was unclear whether the business would require a conditional use permit.
The village can set hours for the operation. They will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and as the applicant requested, Saturdays from 8-11 a.m.
During a public hearing, only Trustee Nila Frye spoke, noting that the applicant is a neighbor and she has known him to be responsible.
After the public hearing, Plan Commissioner and Village Trustee Phil Willems said the village has had gunsmiths in the past, and the home businesses have always operated well, by appointment only.
The home-based hair salon business would be at 300 Fourth Street and operated by Wanita Anderson. All neighbors were notified of the conditional use application, Even said, but no one spoke at the public hearing.
The plan commission also approved a four-lot certified survey map with several conditions for Lone Silo North LLC and Dalmation Farms LLC, on the west side of Hwy. Q south of Woodland Drive. A Kwik Trip is planned for the site, said attorney Mike Lawton. Lawton represents the Tierneys, who plan to develop the property. He noted that the certified survey map is a legal formality and plans for the development will come to the plan commission soon.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commission:
-tabled a request by RenewAire for outdoor storage at the rear of the building to learn more from the owner.
-voted to register no objections to a request for a certified survey map in the Town of Vienna, allowing a land division for a residential property.
