Waunakee’s EMS director is urging community members to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and to take precautions, even if they have already gotten the shot.
At Monday’s village board meeting, Deputy Administrator/Village Clerk Caitlin Stene read a letter from Scott Russell warning the community about the delta variant of the virus, noting it has become prevalent in Dane County. It was one of several public comments.
Russell noted that although the delta variant has been shown to “break through” the vaccine, those who are vaccinated experience less severe symptoms than those who are unvaccinated.
“With this breakthrough capability, the spread of the delta variant is moving very quickly, spreading among people at the same rate as the common cold or chicken pox,” Russell said, adding that social distancing and wearing facemasks are two protections.
So far, the CDC is recommending these measures, but Russell predicted if transmission rates do not slow down, mandates will return.
“We all remember all too well what the last year did to us physically, emotionally, and the toll it took on our families and businesses,” Russell said, adding, “If we all do our part, we can avoid the rest of 2021 being a repeat of 2020.”
Development agreement amendment rejected
The public comment section of the Aug. 2 meeting was one of just a few items on the agenda.
The board also rejected a request to amend the development agreement for the Cohen-Esrey Development Group, the developer of 701-705 W. Main St., where a 50-unit affordable housing apartment complex is being built.
Village attorney Bryan Kleinmaier explained that the one of the mortgage lenders sought to have part of the agreement amended in such a way that if the property is foreclosed upon, the property could lose its affordable-housing status.
“That’s very significant to the board. The reason why the village provided the funding to this project was because it wanted affordable housing,” Kleinmaier said.
The item as listed on the agenda called for the board to meet in closed session to discuss the lender’s request.
During the public comment section, Waunakee resident Linda Ashmore asked the board to have the discussion in open session.
But Kleinmaier advised the board otherwise.
“I kind of want to talk to you in closed session about the alternatives that we have,” Kleinmaier said, noting the board could either accept or reject the amended agreement or find some middle ground.
“The reason I wanted to go into closed session is, quite frankly, I don’t get to sit in their board room, whether it’s Cohen-Esrey or the bank, when they have these discussions with their clients about different options they may want to consider, and if we sit here in open session and talk about that, they have access to all of the attorney-client information that I don’t have any access to,” Kleinmaier said.
The board voted unanimously to convene in closed session.
Afterwards, the village attorney summarized the session, noting that the board considered both its own consent document and the document redlined by the lender. Kleinmaier noted that the Affordable Housing Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) funds being used for the Cohen-Esrey project are required by state law to be used for that purpose.
“And so it becomes very problematic for the village if, all of the sudden, that project is foreclosed upon, and the lender that forecloses upon the property is no longer required to have affordable housing on the property,” Kleinmaier said.
Both the developer and the board sought to develop the property for affordable housing, he added.