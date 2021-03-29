Kevin Even, Waunakee’s village engineer and public works director since 1993, has announced the official date of his retirement.
Even shared a letter to fellow staffers, along with committee members he supports in his role.
The letter notes that he will officially retire on July 14 of this year, but adds, “I am committing to being an unpaid resource for the Village Board, Village staff and any new hires until November 2021.”
Even and his wife are building a home in Florida due to be completed in October 2021. She will work remotely there, allowing the couple to spend winters in Florida. They plan to keep their Waunakee home to stay in the community during summer months.
“I remain committed to the Waunakee area and plan to stay active in the community,” Even states in the letter.
He will also continue his engineering work for the town of Westport.
“The town has exciting projects of which I will continue to be involved,” he said.
Waunakee has begun a process to hire another professional engineer and to reorganize its staffing.
Even thanked his colleagues and the community for their support over the past 27-plus years.
