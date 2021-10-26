The Dane County Board approved the purchase of the home adjacent to Schumacher Farm County Park at its Oct. 21 meeting, according to Supervisor Tim Kiefer.
County representatives have talked with the owner, Janet McKellar, about purchasing the half-acre property for many years. Supervisor Dave Ripp had introduced a resolution to purchase the home at board’s Sept. 23 meeting. Ripp and Kiefer told the Tribune that a new owner could object to activities at the county park, and its purchase helps secure the future of Schumacher Farm. County park staff negotiated a purchase price of $315,000 with the owner.
Ripp said with the sale comes the opportunity to improve the visibility and aesthetics of the park entrance.
County staff are now considering what to do with the house. According to Kieffer, county staff have indicated the potential of moving it if a new owner is able to pay the full cost of the relocation.
Another option would be to partner with the Waunakee Fire Department to use it for training. Kiefer said with traffic on nearby Hwy. 19, that may not be feasible. If the house is used for training or demolished, the fixtures and materials will be salvaged for the Habitat ReStore, Kiefer said.
“If anyone in the local area wants to inquire about moving the house, I encourage that person to contact Dane County Land and Water Resources at (608) 224-3730,” Kiefer said.