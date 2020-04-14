Waunakee voters decided a five-way race for three village trustee seats in the April 7 election, with Dane County’s unofficial results showing incumbents Erin Moran and Bill Ranum being elected for another term, and Nila Frye elected to her first term as trustee.
Voting totals were reported April 13 and are as follows: Moran, 2942 votes (26.1 percent); Ranum, 2828 votes (25.1 percent); Frye, 2409 votes (21.3 percent); incumbent Joe Zitzelsberger, 1628 votes (14.4 percent); and Robert McPherson, 1446 votes (12.8 percent).
For the Waunakee school board, incumbent Joan Ensign was the winner, receiving 3844 (61.6 percent) of the votes over her challenger, Joel Lewis, who received 2395 (38.4 percent).
Also in the April 7 election, incumbent Tim Kiefer was the clear victor in the race for Dane County Supervisor representing Waunakee and a portion of the Town of Westport, outpacing his opponent, Dan Kieta. Kiefer received 3402 votes (74.6 percent) compared with Kieta’s 1143 votes (24.1 percent).
Jill Karofsky, seen as a liberal-leaning judge, also defeated incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly, a former Governor Scott Walker appointee, for the State Supreme Court justice seat. According to a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, it marks the first time in 12 years that a Supreme Court challenger has defeated an incumbent, and just the second time in more than 50 years. It will shift conservative control of the court from 5-2 to 4-3.
Karofsky issued a statement shortly after being declared a winner.
“Although we were successful in this race, the circumstances under which this election was conducted were simply unacceptable, and raise serious concerns for the future of our democracy,” Karofsky said. “Nobody in this state or this country should have been forced to choose between their safety and participating in an election.”
Karofsky said Wisconsinites showed resiliency by overcoming barriers created by the legislature and courts.
In the Democratic Primary, Joe Biden was the winner in Wisconsin over Bernie Sanders, who had dropped out the race.
