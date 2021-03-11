Joe Zitzelsberger previously served on the village board but was not reelected in 2020.
When Trustee Kristin Runge declined to run for another term, he was urged to file nomination papers, he said. With some candidates running for the first time, Zitzelsberger said there is a learning process involved when new trustees are elected.
Still, Zitzelsberger believes citizens should have choices, and said, "The last thing I like to hear is there is no reason to vote because there's no challenges," Zitzelsberger said.
Zitzelsberger sees the village government taking positive steps, including a reorganization of staff as two retirements are anticipated. Zitzelsberger would like to see a separation of duties between the village administrator and the economic development director. While he said the current person in that role balances them, he added "I think there's sort of an inherent conflict there."
He would also like to see a public information officer position created to provide answers to citizens, he said.
Zitzelsberger agrees that a broader range of housing choices are needed, including more affordable housing, but noted those homes could later be sold at market rate.
“As long as we have a diversity of housing throughout the village, I think we're in better shape," he said, adding Veridian's Heritage Hills is providing that.
Zitzelsberger supports efforts to educate the community about diversity, equity and inclusion, he added.
"Sadly, I think there are some very significant racist and anti-Semitic veins throughout the village, and people can make their own decisions and have their own views of things," Zitzelsberger said. But legislating doesn't change people's minds, he said. Education can, and the village could also offer it through other channels, perhaps together with student organizations. Overall Zitzelsberger supports the elected officials' and village administrator's work in this area and believes it should continue, he said.
Zitzelsberger said he is not a fan of Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) but believes the one-year extension of TIF districts slated to close early to fund affordable housing is a "great alternative to creating a whole new" TIF district. The village board should be cautious and be sure all pieces are in place before doing so, he said.
The board should also be sure any TIF assistance to developers is a "win-win-win”, for the business, for the village and the taxpayers, he said, adding the "but-for" test used to gauge whether the new development would occur without the assistance has become "overly flexible." Village board members should have access to all financial documents when weighing these decisions, he said.
Another recent issue has been the blasting on the northeast side of the village. Zitzelsberger said residents there should be sure to report any damage.
Overall, Zitzelsberger called the village government a "really solid organization."
"Everybody is trying to do their best with whatever resources they have," Zitselsberger said. He said he believes the elected officials all "have the village's best interest at heart," and he applauds all the candidates for running.
Zitzelsberger is a communications and IT staff engineer at American Family Insurance where he has worked for nearly 25 years. He and his wife, Angie, have a daughter and two dogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.