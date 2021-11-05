Depending on where you live in Waunakee, your polling place may be different in the April 2022 election.
The Waunakee Village Board approved ward boundaries that reflect data from the 2020 census showing the official 2020 population at 14,887, resulting in an additional ward.
At Monday’s village board meeting, Clerk Caitlin Stene presented a new ward plan that her department put together under a compressed timeline, due to COVID-19.
Stene explained because the village president and trustees are voted on at large, the ward lines mostly function to show where residents vote. The clerk’s office followed parameters and conditions set by the state and used a software system to guide a new ward plan, Stene said.
Currently, Waunakee has two polling locations within the Waunakee Village Center, with wards 1-5 voting in the community room and wards 5-10 in the gym.
“I think as our community continues to grow, the congestion at the Village Center is an issue. I hear it from voters every single election,” Stene said, adding parking is an issue.
The ward plan splits the location, a move that will require the clerk’s office to staff both.
When the library was built, the vision was to allow a polling place there, she added.
Wards 1-5 would begin voting at the library and 6-11 would continue to vote at the Village Center. Stene said residents who live north of Main Street or west of Hwy. Q will vote at the library. Everyone else will continue to vote at the Village Center.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
-was presented with an American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) engineering excellence award for the Waunakee Public Library. Ben Peotter with Ayres Associates, the firm contracted for the project, noted contaminants on the former Waunakee Alloy site made the project especially challenging, requiring the Environmental Protection Agency to help with remediation. The library building was completed in 2019. The ACEC awards banquet was canceled last year; awards from 2020 and 2021 were presented at this year’s banquet.
-voted, as part of the consent agenda, to amend the Community Development Authority (CDA) bylaws and name the Waunakee community development director its CDA director. The amendment was envisioned when the community development director’s position was approved. Previously, the economic developer served as the CDA director.