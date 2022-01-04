Unable to find answers to questions to meet the Jan. 25 deadline for an April 5 referendum, the Waunakee Village Board has opted to wait on asking voter approval for an aquatic facility.
The decision at the Jan. 3 meeting came after village staff indicated that answering questions key to the project cost would be impossible by the deadline.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said without knowing the location, the cost remains unknown. Finance Director Renee Meinholz has said the project, along with the operational costs, could exceed the village’s levy limit, requiring a second referendum question for the voters. Schmidt confirmed that a primary election is scheduled for Aug. 9, he said, with the referendum question due to Dane County by May 31 to place on the ballot.
The aquatic facility’s operating cost will depend on the pool design and its offerings, Sue McDade, community services director, told the village board. McDade has been working with aquatic consultant George Deines of Counsilman-Hunsaker, and last week, the two held a Zoom meeting with focus-group members and stakeholders involved in swimming to discuss different designs. McDade said she could have more information to the board at its Jan. 18 meeting.
Staff presented four different locations for the facility on the village’s east, west, north and south sides with the 5-plus acres needed.
Hogan Road (East) – The first, at Hogan Road, would be near the Waunakee Ice Pond. It would have the ability to expand, would be visible, and could potentially attract complimentary businesses to the location. But, it is the farthest from most of Waunakee’s neighborhoods, is privately owned and would require an engineering analysis.
Water Wheel Drive (South) – Another is located on Water Wheel Drive on land dedicated to the village for parkland use. While it would be easily accessible from a number of neighborhoods, and is located near restaurants and stores, new homeowners in the area expecting a park may not want a swimming pool. An engineering analysis would be needed.
Kilkenny West area (West) – This location could be near the Intermediate School, but the village could have added costs installing roads to the site. It is near existing neighborhoods.
North Madison Street (North) – This location is just west of Prairie Elementary School. The village’s Prairie Park is 4 acres, McDade said, and the county owns 5.6 acres nearby. County staff have indicated they may be open to a partnership with the village. While the site is the most accessible for existing neighborhoods, light and noise from the facility might be an issue, Schmidt said.
Schmidt and McDade asked the board for direction, adding they were open to suggestions for other locations. Each of the board members weighed in on their preferences, with several citing the Prairie Park site because of its accessibility.
Village President Chris Zellner said he believed the Prairie Park site would be perfect for a spray park but was concerned about traffic from the nearby school. He preferred the Hogan Road site in part because its visibility could allow it to become a destination spot.
Trustee Nila Frye said she preferred the Prairie Park site because of its proximity to neighborhoods, but she was open to others’ input as well. When she previously served on a committee seeking to build a pool, the idea was for a community facility, not a destination aquatic center, Frye said. Several other board members said they liked the Prairie Park location as well.
McDade noted that a neighborhood pool easily accessible to all residents may not be feasible.
“Clearly a swimming pool nestled in a neighborhood is a dream come true,” she said. “But our community is large enough that some kids will not be able to bike to the pool.”
Also, parents with three children will likely drive to a pool a distance of more than a few blocks away, she added.
The site discussion demonstrated the project’s complexity, Zellner said.
“You can see how hard this is going to be for us but also the community. We really do need the time to get a referendum question.”
Zellner urged residents to email him and other board members with their opinions. All board members’ email addresses can be found on the village’s website, www.waunakee.com.