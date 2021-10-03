After more than an hour-and-a-half discussion Sept. 28, the Middleton Plan Commission declined to forward a recommendation either for or against a proposed “green cemetery” to the Middleton Common Council.
The Oncken Road site for the Wisconsin Foundation’s green burial cemetery lies in the Town of Westport but is within the City of Middleton’s jurisdiction. It is part of the Community of Bishop’s Bay (CBB) Development. CBB Developer Terrence Wall is seeking a change to the general implementation plan to allow for the green burial use at Oncken Road. The Wisconsin Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit founded by Wall, would be the operator.
The Middleton Plan Commission’s initial public hearing to take comment was rescheduled to Sept. 28, by which time city staff had heard a number of concerns regarding a cemetery’s effect on home values and groundwater contamination. About a dozen emails from residents were included within the meeting materials.
Wall has revised the original plan, replacing a proposed funeral home with an open-air shelter at the site. The property had previously been a quarry, similar to the site across Oncken Road, said Tom Culp, a consultant for Wall.
Madeline Wall, also with the Wisconsin Foundation, told the commission the proposal is for a natural burial cemetery. Originally, two schools were envisioned on the property, but because the soil was never compacted after the reclamation, the site is not suitable for a school, Wall said.
Wall noted that natural cemeteries are better for the environment than traditional cemeteries, as the latter leave formaldehyde, concrete and metal in the soils.
“With a natural burial preserve, there is no embalming; there is no concrete or metal allowed,” Wall said. She added that all headstones would be flat to the ground, and many families would choose a tree or plant to mark the grave.
“It’s better for the environment. It’s a nice, peaceful, quiet use for the land, and people will be able to use the walking path,” Wall said.
Area residents had concerns about the effects of the decomposing bodies in the soil and viruses that could be spread.
“What will be done to ensure wells are not contaminated?” asked Craig Kirch of Ziegler Road in Waunakee.
Craig Mallon of Black Wolf Run added that Wisconsin law requires cemeteries to be 20 acres. Mallon asked what thousands of pounds of decomposing material would do to well water.
The Walls noted that the cemetery would be operated with guidance from the Green Burial Council. Madeline Wall cited an article from the Green Burial Council noting, “There is little evidence of microbiological contamination from burials.”
Terrence Wall added that the three septic fields on Oncken Road are a greater threat to groundwater.
Some plan commissioners pointed out that the cemetery would require permits from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Middleton plan commission’s role is to consider land use, said Commissioner Kurt Paulsen.
Commissioner Gretchen Erdmann-Hermans questioned whether the cemetery would comply with state statutes. Erdmann-Hermans told the commission her research with the city, Dane County and the Wisconsin DNR revealed the site has a “long and varied history.” From 1987-2013 it was operated as a licensed fill site, she said.
“That fill does have non-exempt fill types in it, including contaminated soil and foundry sand. Those things would need to be permitted to have something build over it,” Erdmann-Herman told the commission.
Erdmann-Herman could find no information about a mine or reclamation for the site, she said.
Saying the commission should plan for the vision for the neighborhood, Erdmann-Herman went on to ask if the graves would be dug with machinery, and if gun salutes would be performed at the veteran’s section of the cemetery within a residential neighborhood.
Plan commissioners voted 5-2 to forward Wall’s request for a General Implementation Plan amendment to the city council. The commissioners recommended all questions surrounding the proposal be presented to the council, along with any recommendations from the Joint Zoning Committee.
The Joint Zoning Committee staff recommendation indicated no objections to the amendment.
“While we acknowledge the concerns raised by residents in the area, planning staff do not have any objection to the GIP amendment as long as the cemetery is developed in accordance with all applicable state regulations,” a memo from town staff states.