Waunakee aquatic facility study kicks off with meeting Tuesday

After contracting with an aquatics consulting firm in September, the process of engaging the community will soon get underway.
Consultants with Counsilman-Hunsaker will be in Waunakee Oct. 26 conducting a number of meetings, including a community-wide forum to discuss available options for an aquatics facility and listen to the community’s preferences.
“It will be somewhat similar to the last community meeting,” said Sue McDade, community services director. “Consultants will be there to talk about options available and trends, and what they’re seeing in other communities.”
George Deines of Counsilman-Hunsaker said the goal is to listen to the community’s wants and needs from an aquatic center, be it indoor, outdoor or for competitive or leisure use.
Deines will also talk to different user groups, and in the presentations will show the different options.
“Our goal in showing the different types of aquatic facilities is to help people use the right terms when they’re describing what they want,” Deines said, adding that helps his team to determine the right fit. He added that people have different definitions of facilities.
“Some people will see a smaller outdoor aquatic center and call it a water park. and some people will see a spray pad and call it a water park,” Deines said.
Village officials and staff hosted a similar meeting in late summer of 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed any further exploration of an aquatic facility for the community. The matter returned to the village board recently when they voted in favor of hiring Counsilman-Hunsaker to guide them through different options.
In addition to presenting a range of facilities, the consultants will have ballpark cost estimates for aquatic sites ranging from spray parks to indoor swimming pools.
“They will not bring to us what they think is best for Waunakee. They will be able to say, on average, a spray park is X dollars,” McDade said. “We definitely want to encourage people to come to learn and comment.”
Counsilman-Hunsaker will also hold smaller stakeholder meetings with those most closely tied to aquatics or who might partner in the project, McDade said. A work group has also formed to meet and work with the consultant as they learn the community’s desires.
To help guide the work, a community-wide survey will be available just prior to the forum and be open through the first week of November. It will ask residents what amenities they would like to have for an aquatic facility, such as water slides, whether the facility should be indoor or outdoor, and how they might use a facility, for lap swimming, swim lessons or water aerobics. The electronic versions of the survey will be available on village websites and through social media, with paper copies at the Waunakee Public Library, Village Hall and Village Center.
Asked about a location for an aquatic facility, McDade called it “the tricky part.” No options for locations will be presented Tuesday’s forum, she said, noting the size of the site needed will depend on the type of facility the community desires. A spray park requires less space than an indoor, year-round pool.
“It is definitely one of the things that the Counsilman-Hunsaker folks can help with. Once I get a sense of what the community would like to see, they can tell us what kind of space we need,” McDade said, adding she hopes to have information on available spaces for the site by the end of November.
Counsilman-Hunsaker’s work to engage the community and determine the project’s feasibility is anticipated to span 120 days.
In the end, the consultants will develop several different options for the village to consider, Deines said, along with the capital and operational costs. It will include the annual expense to the village, along with potential revenue generated by users and programming. The firm has a 15-year history in facility planning and design and has completed more than 300 aquatic feasibility studies, he said.
McDade said she plans to provide the village board with monthly updates on the project and have the results of the study ready by the middle of January.
Village President Chris Zellner has said he would like to see a referendum question on the project put to voters for the spring 2022 election.