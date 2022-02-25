The Town of Westport announced this week that it is seeking applicants to serve on the town’s plan commission and park committee.
The announcement is being made in hopes that the search yields a wide range of candidates from which supervisors can select new appointees. Those chosen for the position would serve a three-year term beginning in May.
Westport Executive Assistant Jessica Duffrin said openings on the plan commission and park committee are expected after the spring election, at which time a member from each body will be leaving their posts.
The new plan commissioner would be responsible for assisting the seven-member commission in making recommendations on land-use issues and design reviews, as well as conducting initial consults on proposed buildings and signs. The new park committee member would help make recommendations regarding playground equipment, trails, and other park-related concerns.
Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply by e-mailing a letter of interest and their resume to jduffrin@townofwestport.org. Duffrin said someone may be needed for the town’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC), as well, and those interested in serving on it can also submit an application at this time.
A statement released on Wednesday afternoon highlighted experience town board members will be looking for in the selection process:
“The Town Board will make every effort to ensure that its appointees hail from diverse geographical locations within the Town boundaries and from diverse occupational interests in order to ensure fair representation of the interests of all Town citizens ... Citizen members shall also be persons of recognized experience and qualifications for each body in order to review development and planning matters, as well as recreational and historic items.”
Anyone interested with questions should contact Duffrin via e-mail, or call her at (608) 849-4372.