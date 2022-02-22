The Waunakee Village Board approved Monday two bids for tennis court projects after responses to the bidding process last fall were rejected.
Sue McDade, community service director, told the board that the village originally sought bids for the projects – a reconstruction at Tierney Park and construction of a full-size basketball court to replace the tennis court on Hanover Park’s north side – with two other projects in October.
The process has been to seek bids in the fall for four tennis-court projects planned the following year, McDade said, adding that it has allowed the village to receive lower bids for larger projects.
Two of the four came back in line with the original estimates and were approved. Those included the tennis court at Blue Ridge Park and a replacement of the hockey roller court and tennis court at Savanna. But, bids for two other projects at Tierney Park and Hanover Park came in too high.
McDade told the board acceptable bids came in during a second bidding process for both projects. Funding is available in the tennis court reconstruction budget for 2022, McDade said, adding the parks committee recommended the board accept the bid from Wolf Paving.
Trustee Gary Herzberg noted the parks committee’s approval was unanimous.
“This was in our budget; the courts needed to be upgraded, so everybody was in full support of it,” Herzberg said.
The total price to rebuild the Hanover Park tennis court as a basketball court is $117,900. The cost for the court reconstruction project at Tierney Park is $145,710.
Appeal hearing averted
Another item on the village board agenda was an appeal from Everlight Solar, whose application for a transient merchant’s permit application had been denied by administration. According to a memo from staff, administration had cited several previous violations of the village code.
Everlight appealed the decision to the Waunakee Police Committee, and after a Jan. 27 hearing, that committee denied the appeal.
The Waunakee Village Board was set to hear the appeal of the police committee’s decision at the Feb. 21 meeting, but just as the item was about to be discussed, an attorney from Everlight emailed the village attorney, administrator and police chief to withdraw the appeal.
The Village of Windsor also denied a transient merchant permit application from Everlight.