Dane County Supervisor Alex Joers has announced his campaign for Wisconsin State Assembly in District 79. Joers grew up on Madison’s west side before graduating from Middleton High School in 2011 then earning his Public Administration degree from UW-La Crosse in 2015. He was elected to the Dane County Board in 2020 and re-elected in this spring. In this capacity, he served on the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee, Personnel & Finance Committee, UW Extension Committee, and Youth Commission.
“My heart is in this community fighting for a stronger democracy, quality public schools, healthier families, and an environment we can preserve for generations. I’ve served the people of the 79th District and I know that even in the hardest times we can work collectively to move Wisconsin forward,” said Joers.
Joers worked at the Wisconsin State Capitol under the leadership of State Representative Dianne Hesselbein. District 79 changed under the recent Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling last week. The district now encompasses part of Madison’s west side, Middleton, Waunakee, Westport and Windsor.
“I am honored to have so many supporters in our community,” Joers said. “I believe that we all have a shared vision of a state that puts its people first with community, opportunity, and fairness for all.”
Joers is running as a progressive candidate for election this fall. On the Dane County Board, he stepped up when small businesses were hurting during the pandemic, supporting efforts to direct millions of dollars in relief to small businesses in Dane County. He also worked towards preserving Dane County’s natural resources by expanding park land for conservation and flood management.
“In the State Assembly, I hope to use my experience to bridge the political divide and push back on the constant attacks on our democracy, environment, and schools. Wisconsin is able to build a better future for everyone, but we will have to stand up for the will of the people in the legislature, and that’s what I will do when I’m elected,” Joers said.