The Waunakee Village Board approved a pay bonus for the Deputy Clerk Laurie Helt at their meeting Monday. Helt orchestrated elections during the clerk’s maternity leave February.
She then took the lead in the next two elections, Clerk Caitlin Stene wrote to Village Administrator Todd Schmidt in a memo.
“Amid preparations for the April 2020 election, the COVID-19 pandemic started in Wisconsin and Laurie took the lead in coordinating the election during unprecedented times which included responding to over 4,000 new requests for absentee ballots. With my remote help, Laurie was successful at administering the April election in the beginning of a pandemic during a time when Wisconsin election laws were being challenged and changes right up to election day. Without Laurie’s dedication and adaptability, the 2020 election cycle would not have run as smoothly as it did,” Stene said.
Helt is not eligible for a step up in pay as of January 2021. The board approved a one-time bonus of $2,700 for her work during 2020.
Stene told the village board she was proud of Helt for her “dedication, leadership and positive attitude.”
Also at Monday’s meeting the board:
-approved improvements to the village’s information technology security.
-approved two certified survey maps to adjust lot lines within the Heritage Hills subdivision.
-heard an update to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Schmidt demonstrated a new online map showing the number of cases in each of the different areas. That map is available on the village’s website.
-met in closed session to discuss a developer’s agreement for Octopi Brewing’s TIF assistance request. The board did not take action afterwards.
