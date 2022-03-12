After the 2020 Census, Dane County’s nonpartisan redistricting committee drew new map lines that placed the Town of Westport in an entirely new supervisory district. On April 5, Westport voters will see only one candidate on the ballot for their County Board Supervisor – Andrew Schauer.
Schauer is running unopposed for his fifth term as District 21 supervisor to represent the Town of Westport, along with small areas of the cities of Sun Prairie and Madison, and the Town of Burke.
Schauer first ran for the seat in 2014 against Dave Wiganowski, a conservative board member, when he was “standing in the way of some bonding issue,” Schauer said.
A three-fourths majority was sometimes needed to pass such bonding, but at that time, the conservative wing held enough votes to hold up borrowing. So, he ran for the seat.
Schauer calls himself a progressive but says he is pragmatic and centrist.
“Especially when it comes to local government issues, we have to keep our bond rate high and make sure we don’t overtax our people,” he said.
Schauer grew up in Watertown. He attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church and after high school, attended Marquette College where he majored in political science and theology.
“After four years of that, I had to spend a year deciding whether I was going to be a lawyer or a Lutheran Pastor,” Schauer said.
He spent that year in Seattle as a member of the Lutheran Volunteer Corps. From there, he applied to law school and was accepted at UW-Madison, graduating in 2003. After working at a labor employment firm in Milwaukee, Schauer took a position with the Wisconsin Professional Police Association in Milwaukee in 2007, and is currently the senior staff attorney.
“I’ve been able to serve and protect those who serve and protect us,” Schauer said. “I’ve been very honored to work for those dedicated men and women.”
Asked about his work on the board, Schauer said he is proud of the recent vote in support of the additional $16 million for the Dane County Jail consolidation project, which passed 29-7. The board had initially voted to spend $148 million on the project but recently learned that cost increases drove the cost up to an additional $24 million. The board instead approved $16 million. The $164 million project will allow the county to close the most dilapidated areas of the jail.
“We have a responsibility for the people housed in our jail,” Schauer added.
Another large project will be the redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center into more than just an expo center, allowing it to become what Schauer called a “21st Century facility.”
Former supervisor Sharon Corrigan worked on a master plan for the site, and Schauer predicts now that the COVID-19 pandemic is ending, that work will resume.
“I’m looking forward to working with public works to spearhead and oversee the investments that we need to make out there,” Schauer said, adding he sees opportunity to use the space in other ways.
Yet, Schauer said, the county board will need to be mindful of the surrounding neighborhood, adding it is one of the more underserved areas in Madison.
Another major challenge is homelessness. The county has created affordable housing initiatives and is partnering with the City of Madison on a men’s shelter at a city-owned, Bartillon Drive location.
Schauer said he also supports the work the county has done to protect lakes and watersheds, and commended that committee and county’s department.
Schauer recently built a new house in the Town of Burke and was unsure if he might be redistricted out of his seat, he said.
“I picked the house and lot before the redistricting. I said If the redistricting gods put me out of the district, I may not do this again,” he said.
As a county board supervisor, Schauer also sees his role as a conduit to get constituents’ questions answered. He said he was raised to help his neighbors.
“I have other things I could easily be doing Thursday and Monday nights,” he said. “To be able to give back in one small way has been an honor and a gift, and I’ve always taken it seriously.