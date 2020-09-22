Waunakee families received the gift of dairy last week through a Waunakee congregation’s program.
Christian Life Assembly of God Church in Waunakee organized the delivery and pickup of 960 boxes of milk and other dairy products, with help from a number of corporate and nonprofit sponsors and volunteers.
The Assembly of God Denomination, headquartered Springfield, Missouri, has a disaster relief program, Convoy of Hope, that provides relief not only in the United States but worldwide.
Leonard Allen, pastor of the Waunakee Christian Life Assembly of God Church, said when the Convoy of Hope begin distributing meals, his church signed up.
“We went to an orientation where we were going to have a food distribution in the community, but we never made it far along enough on the list to get on the program,” Allen said.
Then Allen learned of a semi-truckload delivery of dairy.
“They said if you can handle it, we’ll give you two semis of dairy. I was pretty intimidated with one,” Allen said.
He imagined hundreds of gallons of milk rotting, he added.
The program was sponsored in part by the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, which offered to pay for shipments of food from farms to local communities.
According to the USDA, the third round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program is now underway, with purchases and distributions starting Sept. 1 and completion by Oct. 31. The purchases will spend the balance of $3 billion authorized for the program. So far, more than 46 million Farmers to Families Food Boxes have been invoiced and delivered.
Prairie Farms in Dubuque participated in the program and shipped food boxes containing gallons of milk, containers of sour cream, cottage cheese and onion dip, along with blocks of swiss cheese.
Allen and others had initially arranged for a delivery to Dane Manufacturing at 8 a.m., where one of the docks could be used to transfer a portion of the shipment to a truck from Classen’s to be delivered to Waunakee schools.
“And instead the semi got her at noon,” Allen said.
Volunteers from the Optimist and Rotary clubs, along with local churches, came to help, and 160 cars backed up into the parking lot at Rex’s Innkeeper instead.
“We managed to move those cars within 20 minutes,” he added. “We went through all 960 boxes primarily giving out boxes to families and individuals.”
Some of the boxes went to the Waunakee Food Pantry, the River Food Pantry and Goodman Fritz Food Pantry in Madison. Another drop off was at the Waunakee school district.
Anyone could come for the boxes of dairy products; no one was restricted by income limits.
“I felt like it was a time when anybody could be blessed,” Allen said. “Altogether, we were just blessing the whole community of Waunakee.”
