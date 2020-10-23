Waunakee’s Community Development Authority (CDA), a panel charged with implementing recommendations from the Housing Task Force study, now has an expert on developing affording housing to help with its goals.
On Tuesday, CDA members had their first meeting with Nicole Solheim, executive director of the Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development, and learned how her expertise could be put to work.
The Housing Task Force study included several recommendations, but village staff identified four that Solheim could most effectively hone in on.
One deals with financing for affordable housing. The recommendation states that “the village work with developers and/or lenders to pursue a variety of housing loans/credits including TIF financing, low income housing tax credits and assistance from the Federal Home Loan Bank.”
A memo to the committee from village staff notes that Solheim will “provide an overview of housing financing tools available to developers and communities, including the types of projects that are funded, how the village can assist in competitive applications, and timing/process.”
The CDA would review those tools and identify those that would be a good fit for the village to pursue.
CDA member Dave Kennedy asked if the village would educate developers about these funds.
Some of the financing tools are known to developers, Solheim said, but others are more detailed.
“My goal with this is to give you an overview,” Solheim said. The information will allow the village to demonstrate how they can help, thereby making the village more competitive as it seeks such projects.
CDA member Al Dassow asked how the village will identify land for affordable housing.
Village President Chris Zellner, who chairs the CDA, said village officials will need to consider whether the village should purchase land for that purpose.
Solheim noted that one benefit of getting projects done is developers pursuing such development are encouraged when a municipality has an understanding of the process. For instance, a municipality may need to change the zoning on property right away although the developer may need a couple of years to get the financing for the project.
Zellner said he saw attracting such developers as “kind of like a China wall we have to break down,” noting that right now, the village doesn’t have many developers “knocking on the door with affordable housing projects.”
Dassow noted that in terms of identity, many don’t perceive Waunakee as a place for affordable housing.
Zellner asked Solheim about projects that may not be possible.
Developing affordable, single-family homes requires a subsidy as the cost to build them is high, Solheim said, adding that this is true throughout the state, even where real estate prices are lower than in Waunakee.
CDA member Ann Lewandowski asked how those single-family homes could remain affordable, something Solheim said would be discussed.
Another recommendation Solheim will help the CDA implement deals with identifying land and developers for smaller scale projects, such as fourplexes and small multifamily developments.
Solheim will “summarize small development opportunities based on existing plans/zoning and strategies for encouraging more of these,” the memo to the CDA states.
Zellner said this recommendation stemmed from a large Main Street apartment proposal where the public expressed a desire for smaller scale development that would better fit the neighborhood, he said.
Todd Schmidt, village administrator, said he had asked Solheim if she had noticed areas where such smaller scale developments would fit.
Waunakee’s planning consultant, Jason Valerius, noted that the Cohen-Esrey apartment project near McDonald’s, which includes a mix of prices, is one example. But Valerius said the market prefers 50- to 100-unit developments for affordable housing.
“The trick is how to get to what we call the missing middle of housing built,” Valerius said, with 15-20 units.
Finding products that are “not just huge apartment buildings” will be a priority for the village, he added.
A third recommendation Solheim will help implement calls for working with developers to build small-scale real estate ownership projects such as co-housing, cooperative and neighborhood scale units.
Solheim will provide case studies of such projects and identify challenges and the factors that led to their success.
The fourth recommendation is that the village require a range of housing affordability options in the same development with a range of housing types.
Solheim will summarize “typical affordability ranges tied to projects types and funding sources and options for requiring/enforcing long-term affordability.”
CDA members had several questions surrounding the definition of affordable, and Zellner noted that some in the village may not be ready to see a village investment in such housing.
Zellner said he hears a number of views about the matter.
He also hears about the village’s identity and how adding affordable housing will change it, Zellner said.
Dassow noted that Waunakee is not the only community engaged in affordable housing research.
“What we’re doing is a good thing,” Dassow said. “If you do a search, you’ll find other task forces out there with the same recommendations and the same gaps.”
