Village of Dane elections features trustee, president races

Village of Dane voters will see a number of candidates on their ballot for the local village board when they vote in the April 5 election. Two incumbent trustees — Donald Postler and Nancy Lindow — are running for another term, as are Nicholas Browne and Jim Lord.
Postler is also running for village president, along with Larry (Lars) Schwenn.
According to the town clerk, if elected as both a trustee and village president, Postler would likely appoint a person to fill his trustee seat.
In an effort to inform the voters, the Tribune sent questionnaires to the candidates. Only the village president candidates responded, as follows:
Don Postler
Age: 35
Occupation: Civil Service
What are your reasons for running for office?
I’m running for Village President because Dane is on the verge of a growth spurt. The way we prepare for that growth will define us as a community over the next decade. I have the passion, experience, and skills to lead the planning process over the next two critical years.
What do you feel are your qualifications for the position?
I have served as a Village Board Trustee since 2018. I have served as a member of the Water and Sewer Commission, Northeast Community Court Commission, Waunakee EMS Commission, and Public Works Committee. I am an excellent listener and consider all sides in my quest to solve problems.
What are three major challenges facing the Village of Dane?
Growth is a huge challenge that the village will be facing over the next several years because every decision we make will need to be carefully thought out to ensure we maintain our small town charm while embracing the opportunity to move forward. The rising costs to deliver village services will force us to make some tough decisions in our village budget, but also provide the opportunity to look for creative funding sources like grants and tax incremental financing. Planning will be immensely important to ensure that we can achieve our shared community goals within the scope of our growth.
Which of these do you feel is most important and why?
I believe that planning is the most critical challenge that we face. The village is currently halfway through our 2011-2031 Comprehensive Plan, with very few updates or revisions since 2011. We need to breathe new life into that plan, including conducting a market analysis of our downtown commercial district which will allow us to market vacant properties to prospective businesses. Additionally, I believe the village needs to adopt a comprehensive outdoor recreation plan, which will allow us to apply for and win grants to improve our parks and community spaces. If we have a plan, we can achieve our goals!
Larry (Lars) Schwenn
Age: 67
Occupation: Semi-retired building and grounds supervisor
What are your reasons for running for office:
I was born and raised in Dane. I was an employee of the village for four years. It was time for me to get involved in the process of the business of the board.
What do you feel are your qualifications for the position?
I worked for the village from 1984-89. I worked for the public works departments. I had my water, wastewater licenses. As for my other duties, I was the building inspector and on the zoning board. I know a lot about the daily operations of the public works department.
What are three major challenges facing the Village of Dane?
Keeping taxes down. Keeping overall spending down. Improvement to village cleanup some areas.
Which of these do you feel is most important to you and why?
Taxes are high in the village, among the highest in the county. Keep them under control.