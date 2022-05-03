The Waunakee Village Board Monday considered a choice of referendum questions asking voters whether the community should build a pool, but with some members supporting an outdoor-only option and others wishing the voters to decide on the facility, the discussion will continue at the May 16 meeting.
The board has until late May to finalize the question for the August primary.
Village staff drafted a number of questions of varying specificity for the board to consider. The first asks, “Should the Village continue to pursue the construction of a public aquatic facility of any sort?”
The second option simply asks voters if they would prefer an outdoor-only or an indoor-outdoor facility.
The third is a multiple choice question, with question A asking voters if they support construction of an outdoor facility and question B asking if they would support an indoor/outdoor facility. Both questions would inform voters of the cost. In December, the aquatics consulting firm, Counsilman-Hunsaker, estimated an outdoor pool’s construction cost at $9.3 million and an indoor/outdoor facility’s cost at $15.3 million, but staff would use updated estimates for the referendum question.
A question asking voters if they would approve exceeding the state-imposed levy limit to fund the operational costs was also prepared for the board. Finance director Renee Meinholz noted that the indoor-outdoor facility would likely result in a $500,000 impact on the tax levy, and the village may want to exceed the levy limit. At their April 4 meeting, a consultant from Ehlers informed the board that with or without a pool, in the next five or so years, the village levy is projected to rise above the state-imposed limit.
Village board members were split on whether to offer voters the choice between an indoor-outdoor pool and an outdoor pool, or to make the choice for them.
Trustees Sam Kaufmann, Gary Herzberg and Nila Frye said they preferred asking support for an outdoor facility.
“Maybe the outdoor option is the best for the community because the other direction, it seems like we’re putting ourselves at risk for levy limits, which could jeopardize future projects going forward,” Herzberg said.
The question could be simplified if the board endorsed an outdoor option that the members felt the village could afford and provided the cost to the voters, he added.
Frye agreed.
“We do need to make decisions and move on a little bit and do what we can afford. I would love to have an indoor-outdoor, but I don’t see the village being able to handle that,” Frye said.
Kaufmann also supported a question asking whether voters supported the outdoor option, saying he agreed it was the “most realistic option at this point” and the board should be direct with the voters about the costs.
Kaufmann said he preferred putting the question to voters with “no confusing numbers.”
But, trustees Joe Zitzelsberger and Phil Willems leaned in favor of allowing the public to make the choice between an indoor-outdoor and outdoor only option, and initially, President Chris Zellner seemed to as well. Trustee Erin Moran was absent, so a vote would have resulted in a tie.
Willems said he believed the multiple choice question “covers it all.” He said education is needed prior to the referendum.
Zellner said blocks of voters have different wants from a pool, with senior citizens concerned with cost but also whether the facility would offer a warm-water pool. Competitive swimmers want cooler water temperatures.
“We have the intersecting things we’re trying to accomplish to get the amount of votes necessary to get this through,” Zellner said. With an indoor-outdoor option, the facility could garner support from the most voters.
“I’m torn because I understand the budgetary part of this, but I also understand what the people … have asked for,” Zellner said.
Zellner asked whether staff had an education campaign prepared. Both Village Administrator Todd Schmidt and Community Services Director Sue McDade noted they could provide materials prior to an August election.
If the majority of voters sought the indoor-outdoor option, another referendum asking to exceed the levy limit could be held in November, the village’s attorney and finance director said.
Zellner then asked whether an indoor-outdoor option would require a much larger site than an outdoor only, noting that the board could ask voters if they would support an outdoor-only facility with the option to expand in the future. McDade said a slightly larger site would be needed for both facilities. McDade confirmed with Zellner that she could inquire whether both facilities could be designed to accommodate an outdoor pool to be built first followed by an indoor facility.
“I could get to a point where I could support outdoor right now,” Zellner said.