The Waunakee Village Board has set a special meeting June 25 with a public hearing portion to discuss the subject of tolerance and inclusivity within the community.
At their regular meeting Monday, trustees reviewed the draft statement issued at their June 1 meeting in response to an incident with three young men driving and shouting racial slurs from the car window.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt asked the board if changes to the statement were needed. Board members have said they would like to engage the public on the topic, and Schmidt wondered if Zoom could be considered as the format.
Village President Chris Zellner proposed that a special village-board meeting be held with tolerance and inclusivity as the only topic.
Trustees had some additions to the letter, noting that it should also condemn discrimination against those with disabilities and based on economic status.
Board members also discussed the possibility of seeking a seat on the school district’s ad hoc committee that will address equity and inclusivity.
Schmidt said he could follow up with the district, but he added that village officials are “not excluded from being in the room” during the ad hoc committee’s meetings, so members not on the committee could attend.
Trustee Gary Herzberg said having a board member on the committee would be a more streamlined effort.
But Schmidt pointed out that Waunakee is not the only jurisdiction within the school district, and including a member from each “may get to be a size issue” for the ad hoc committee.
Zellner suggested a board member could be designated to attend the meetings and report back to the board.
Schmidt also noted that “words are definitely not enough.” He said he has been participating in Zoom calls with others in Waunakee who participate in the Waunakee Area Neighbors Committed to Equity as they work on other ways to engage the community.
The Create Waunakee committee has also discussed engaging area artists in social justice projects, he said. He is also working with village staff teams on ways to address equity.
The village board’s special meeting on the topic will be at 6:30 p.m. June 25 via Zoom. More details will follow prior to the meeting.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
-heard an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Village Hall is set to reopen July 6, with several precautions such as plexiglass screens in place. Village staff will wear face masks, and the public will be requested to as well, said Clerk Caitlin Stene. Village trustees discussed whether members of the public should also be required to wear masks, but no decision was made. EMS Director Scott Russell said although the Forward Dane reopening plan is transitioning to phase 2, “It doesn’t mean the virus is gone. It’s going to be coming back just as strongly this fall.”
Russell advised the public to be diligent about social distancing and wearing face masks.
-approved a task order to hire Strand Engineering to manage construction in the Heritage Hills subdivision, Kopp Road and Arboretum Village.
-approved the creation of covenants between the village and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for portions of outlots 1 and 3 of the Golden Ponds addition where wetlands are located. The covenants are subject to review by the village engineer and attorney.
-approved an annexation ordinance and agreement for 1.297 acres at the northeast corner of Hwy. Q and Peaceful Valley Parkway. Currently in the Town of Westport, the land would be annexed to Waunakee as the land surrounding it has been.
-took no action on a sex offender residency restriction ordinance. Trustees agreed that the ordinance would have added an unnecessary layer to existing Department of Justice restrictions. Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman said he spoke with police chiefs in Cottage Grove and Sun Prairie, where such ordinances are in place, and found they are rarely or never used.
