The latest complaint alleging election abuse, filed by the Thomas More Society April 6, claims that a Waunakee man who is ineligible to vote was sent an absentee ballot for the spring election and voted in the 2020 election.
The complaint states that Walter Jankowski II, who resides at the Waunakee Manor nursing home, was deemed incompetent to vote by a judge in the 1970s, but the status was not reflected in the Wisconsin Elections Commission records.
It also alleges that the state’s clerks and the Wisconsin Elections Commission “failed accurately to maintain ‘no vote’ guardianship orders in the WisVote database.”
It was filed on behalf of Jankowski’s son and guardian, Walter Jankowski Jr., against Megan Wolfe, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator; Karla Endres, Waunakee Village Clerk; and Carlos Esqueda, Dane County Circuit Court Clerk.
The Thomas More Society has filed a number of other complaints against election officials across the nation, including in Madison where the mayor and city clerk are accused of election bribery in a complaint filed March 17, 2022, according to WisPolitics.
The latest complaint states that Jankowski Jr. checked WisVote court records and discovered documents showing his father had requested an absentee ballot in the Nov. 3, 2020, election. Caitlin Stene was Waunakee Village Clerk at that time.
According to the complaint, Wisconsin Circuit Court Clerks are required to send the “no vote” guardianship orders to municipal clerks and notify the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Waunakee Village Clerk Karla Endres told the Tribune that the village clerk's office and legal counsel are investigating the matter.
In addition to the complaint filed on behalf of Walter Jankowski Jr., another filed the same day alleges a nursing home resident in Outagamie County voted in the November 2020 and April 2021 election, according to a report in the Wisconsin State Journal.
Both were filed by Erick Kaardal of the Thomas More Society. At a legislative hearing in March, former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is investigating the 2020 election, presented video clips of Jankowski Jr. being interviewed.