As the Waunakee community embarks on a diversity, equity and inclusion learning project this spring, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt will begin another 16-month educational process with city managers and administrators throughout the United States.
Schmidt is one of just 20 municipal leaders to be accepted into the International City Managers Association (ICMA) Leadership Institute on Race, Equity and Inclusion. Municipal leaders from throughout the United States -- from Maine to California and states in between -- will participate in readings and discussions before arriving at a capstone project for their communities. A collaboration between ICMA, the Kettering Foundation and the National Civic League, it is the first such leadership institute for municipal leaders.
The purpose, according to the ICMA’s website, is to explore barriers and identify how to start and continue community conversation about race, equity and inclusion. It will create a cohort of executives who will share challenges and successes in increasing equity and inclusion in local government while addressing racial issues.
ICMA chose participants to represent diversity within its organization, as well.
Announcing his acceptance at the Feb. 1 village board meeting, Schmidt told board members he was “honored and humbled.”
Schmidt told the Tribune he was open minded about what he might gain.
“Definitely what the cohorts will learn is what other communities are experiencing and what other communities are doing to address those things and those that experience these issues,” Schmidt said. They can also share examples of what has and has not worked to address racial, equity and inclusion issues.
Each of the municipal leaders are tasked with creating a capstone project, or plan of actions to take in months or years following the institute to “amplify their impact in areas of race, equity and inclusion,” according to the ICMA description of the leadership institute.
“My capstone project is really to deeply understand the broader issue and relate it to our local issues and then help the village board chart a course in the long term,” Schmidt said, adding he hopes the next 16 months will help with that.
The institute was intriguing to him because of what he hadn’t done yet as a city manager and a member of society, he said, adding “I’ve felt that prodding of my own heart.”
Schmidt said in college, his thesis was on diversity training for municipal employees, but he has never engaged staff in diversity training. As he reflects on the prior municipalities he has served, he said, “It’s never been a focus. Maybe part of this is a little bit of timing, an alignment of the stars of sorts, where our society is.”
Since May, Schmidt, like many throughout the United States during the growing Black Lives Movement, has begun a journey into learning about and examining diversity, equity and inclusion issues. That has included several village initiatives, with workshops for village board members, Zoom meetings and conversations with others within the WaunaTalk Diversity Facebook group, and coming this spring, a community learning project.
Led by civil rights activist Percy Brown, that project is a collaboration between the Waunakee Community School District, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and the Village of Waunakee. About 200 participants will read “The White Racial Frame” by sociologist Joe Feagin, and participate in weekly discussions of its themes.
As Schmidt has begun to encourage others to participate, the implication is not that they need to change, he said.
“Change might be an outcome from learning. The goal for their participation is to learn,” Schmidt said.
As for the first class at the Leadership Institute on Race, Equity and Inclusion, the graduates will be expected to make a lifetime commitment to policy, raising awareness and activism around issues facing their community.
“This work will be done perhaps when it doesn’t even have to be thought of anymore,” Schmidt said.
