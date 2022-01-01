As Waunakee’s 151st year begins, the community is looking to the future, when new endeavors will reveal themselves. The year 2022 will deliver the next new projects for the community, perhaps a pool or an expansion of Waunakee’s industrial park.
As Village Administrator Todd Schmidt described it, the Waunakee area is “buttoning up” many of its residential and industrial growth areas and settling in with recent additions.
“Some of our neighborhoods that had been growing are starting to get buttoned up,” Schmidt said, citing Westbridge, Westview Meadows and Kilkenny. Now growth will occur in new developments such as Heritage Hills along East Main and Division streets and Arboretum Village west of Hogan Road. Village staff may begin to see more plans for Kilkenny West on the west side of Hwy. Q, too.
Waunakee will also begin to look at what the future might hold for the Century Avenue and Main Street corridor, a public process Schmidt called important. Community Development Director Tim Semmann will lead a “visioning” process, the village administrator said, asking the community and the landowners what this section of Waunakee should look like in 10 to 15 years.
Schmidt said that community conversation will be similar to the process preceding the Main Street redevelopment in the 1990s. It spanned a number of years before finally being completed in 2014.
Waunakee’s local government has already begun some of the work to continue into 2022 by exploring the options and costs for an aquatic center for a referendum in April. Schmidt said the question for the advisory referendum must be to Dane County by Jan. 25 to be included on the spring election ballot.
The village’s plan commission, in conjunction with the Waunakee-Westport Joint Plan Commission, also has begun to explore a new site for industrial growth just east of Hwy. I.
Schmidt noted that despite the pandemic and supply-chain issues, development in Waunakee’s business park has left little available build-ready land – supplied with roads, and public water and sewer service – for businesses looking to expand or relocate.
“Solving that’s pretty important. We’re an 85-plus percent residentially based community in terms of our value, and having industrial and commercial uses as a component of our tax base is an important balancer when pressured with needs and improvements,” Schmidt said. “So it remains important for us to figure out what’s next to accommodate industrial users.”
New businesses such as Eno Vino, Noodles and others are due to open south of Waunakee in the Woodland Crest mixed-use area in 2022, as well.
Looking back on the year, Schmidt said he has been encouraged by others’ recognition of Main Street as a destination area. Community members also were able to gather again at Waunakee’s summer festivals. Schmidt recalled cooking at the Lions booth grill at Wauktoberfest, noting the volunteers could not keep up with the customers, saying he sensed “excitement and eagerness of people to be amongst their neighbors again.”