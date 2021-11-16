Waunakee Village Board OKs librarian promotions in 2022 budget

The Waunakee Village Board adopted its 2022 budget Monday, one that includes a 3.52% expenditure increase and funds promotions of two librarians.
The library board of trustees had requested funding the promotions at the first budget hearing Nov. 1. One librarian has earned a master’s degree, and the other has an IT specialty. Library Board President Cathy Scheffield was one of several at that meeting encouraging trustees' support. She said the promotions would allow the library to retain “two key employees that will go elsewhere for a full-time, professional position.” Scheffield noted that the Waunakee library has fewer full-time professional librarians than other facilities in Dane County.
Monday, during the second public hearing, village trustees expressed support for the promotions but cautioned the library board to keep spending in check in the future.
Village President Chris Zellner explained that he offers guidance to village staff at the onset of the budget process, asking them to keep spending increases to 3.5%. Department heads are asked to try to avoid expenditure increases. If not, they should make a request to the board, and trustees can also express their desires for spending increases or cuts.
“From my perspective with the library funding, it’s a tough one for me to do this because we have all our departments, whether it be public works to the Village Center… they all would like new employees and they would all like raises and they would all like to do different things,” Zellner said, adding he didn’t want others to feel slighted.
Zellner added that the library staff members deserve the promotions, saying he supported fully funding them. The village board should also make sure the new library has the resources to provide services to residents, Zellner added.
Trustee Bill Ranum asked about the library’s long-range spending plan and whether the Town of Westport contributes to the library.
Library director Erick Plumb noted that the library board had undertaken, as part of its five-year planning process, an examination of its staffing.
“The idea is that over the next five years, we would be implementing these changes in phases,” Plumb said. “We prioritized these two positions this year because they were existing positions, they were existing people moving to expanded positions as opposed to hiring somebody.”
Westport and other surrounding communities pay for library services as part of its library tax through Dane County, Plumb said, noting the library receives approximately $206,000 from the county.
Trustee Phil Willems said from a business standpoint, he has seen a 60-percent increase in positions sought for the library in five years.
“I think the board has listened and supported you,” Willems said. “Going forward, I think you’re going to have to be a little more prudent.”
Willems added that he wants to develop employees, promote them and retain them.
Trustee Sam Kaufmann also supported the funding, but advised the library board to be prudent.
Trustee Gary Herzberg added that he wished the village had a policy in place to reward employees who invest in their professions through training.
Trustee Nila Frye said Waunakee has a beautiful new library but the staff who provide the programming are more important.
“A library, along with the public schools, are one of the biggest equalizers in society, and that’s why we need to support our library, so everybody in town has the opportunity to get a book, get the resources, use a computer, and get something they can do without charge,” Frye said, adding that funding the staff will provide quality service and programming.
The village board also approved an administrative staff reorganization, resulting in a $27,729 reduction in spending, and reduced its contingency fund, along with its IT funding.
With the $27,000 in library promotions, the increase in the 2022 budget includes a 3.52% expenditure increase over the 2021 budget. That is .05% more than the increase initially sought in the budget presented Nov. 1.
The promotions, along with other changes to the budget, bring the tax rate to $6.213 per thousand dollars of assessed value; the village portion of property taxes on the average Waunakee home valued at $374,396 will be $2,326.