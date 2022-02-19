A 45-acre cornfield at Schumacher Farm Park will be restored to native prairie habitat over the next six years, opening up more of the park to hiking, birdwatching, and other public access.
The Dane County Board, at its meeting on Feb. 17, unanimously approved a six-year lease agreement that will gradually transition the land from corn, to beans, to mowed grass, and finally to a full prairie restoration.
“This 45-acre prairie restoration will significantly expand public access to the park,” said county board member Tim Kiefer, who represents Waunakee and part of Westport. “While these acres have been owned by the county for a number of years, until now it has been rented out as a farm field.”
During the restoration process, native prairie seeds will be planted and invasive species will be weeded out. Volunteer work to maintain the prairie and keep out the invasives will continue into the future, and new volunteers are always welcomed.
“We couldn’t do this without our volunteers, and I especially want to recognize my county board colleague Dave Ripp, who volunteers more than 100 hours of his time each year to removing invasive species at Schumacher,” Kiefer said.
The prairie restoration is one of several major investments in the park over the past several years. The county and the Friends of Schumacher Farm Park recently completed a buildout of the red barn on the east side of the park, which now contains park office space, public meeting space, and public restrooms.