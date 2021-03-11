A senior at Waunakee High School, Sam Kaufmann may be the youngest candidate to run for the Waunakee Village Board. But after attending village board and committee meetings for the past three years, Kaufmann said he has a good understanding of the issues.
Kaufmann also served on Waunakee’s Housing Task Force and is a student member of the Dane County Youth Governance Program, serving on the parks committee with Supervisor Dave Ripp.
Kaufmann said he would like to see more transparency and communication with constituents if he is elected and would write a newsletter and respond to constituents’ emails.
“I think that goes a long way in making citizens feel they’re heard,” he said.
Explaining public hearing notices would also be a priority and a way to reach a wider audience, he added.
Much of the discussion at village board meetings in the past year has revolved around Tax Incremental Financing (TIF).
Kaufmann said he believes using one-year TIF district extensions for affordable housing is one tool to provide workforce housing. The Housing Task Force recommended 75 units be built in Waunakee for individuals making less than 80 percent of the median income, Kaufmann
“We don’t have to use that for one particular project that comes to us,” Kaufmann said about the housing fund adding that it could fund 75 units village wide.
As for the use of TIF for economic development and job creation, Kaufmann said the subject is complicated. It has been used for companies otherwise able to expand, and comes at a cost to the school district.
“We have to be careful about how we use it,” Kaufmann said, adding that he would ask what the village gets in return. “What are we going to get back from it? Is the project only viable with the funding?”
In most cases, he opposes TIF assistance for businesses, he said, noting that the village received no affordable units in return for the homes demolished as part of the Lamphouse construction.
But he is open to some TIF requests, he said, citing Epic in Verona as an example of a successful outcome there.
Kaufmann also serves on the school district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee. As the village continues to work on this area, he suggested board members talk to student groups on best practices. He is also a proponent of ADA accessibility and has ideas to improve this, including some mass transit, perhaps shuttles, to provide individuals with disabilities more employment opportunities.
Kaufmann said he would also like to see historic preservation design guidelines created in a document as part of the comprehensive plan.
Overall, Kaufmann said he feels the village is doing well, adding people want to move to Waunakee.
“Everybody just wants to make the community better. We’re all on the team, we all have the same end goal,” Kaufmann said.
Kaufmann will attend UW-Madison after he graduates. While not completely certain of his career goals, he does have an interest in parks-and-recreation management, he said.
